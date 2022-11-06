3 realistic signings Middlesbrough should be thinking about making in January and why

Michael Carrick has taken over the reins at Middlesbrough in place of Chris Wilder in what is a major shift of power at the Riverside Stadium.

The ex-Manchester United and England midfielder, who won numerous top honours in his club career for the Red Devils, has taken on his first permanent head coach role since retirement, having been a first-team coach at Old Trafford and an interim manager in late 2021.

Carrick has been thrown into a tough role with Boro sitting at the wrong end of the table following his appointment, but he does have a talented squad to work with.

There are clear improvements to be made however – and with the January transfer window opening in two months time, let’s look at three players who the Boro recruitment team should really be looking at bringing to Teesside.

Emil Riis

Preston North End’s talisman was a summer target for Boro, with an English club believed to have tabled a £7.5 million offer for the Dane, but the 24-year-old stayed at Deepdale beyond the September 1 deadline.

And he punished them in no uncertain terms last weekend during Middlesbrough’s 2-1 loss against the Lilywhites in Carrick’s first match in charge, thumping home a shot from inside the box in the first half to level the contest.

Riis is currently playing in a side that lacks creativity from open play, which means he isn’t getting the chances that he could do to bolster his goal record.

Service wouldn’t be a problem at Boro with Isaiah Jones and Ryan Giles on the flanks, but a fee may be – North End would want in excess of £10 million for Riis and whilst the Teessiders no doubt have that cash available, they may not want to spend it all on one player.

With how their strikers are firing currently though – minus Chuba Akpom – it could be something worth risking.

Shola Shoretire

It would be foolish for Carrick to not use his links to Old Trafford to try and snag a talented Manchester United youngster or two, and in Shoretire their creativity issue could be solved.

The 18-year-old is North East born-and-bred from Newcastle, so he would be coming into somewhat familiar surroundings, and he is also someone with five senior appearances already for United at such a young age, so that in itself means he is a talent.

Comfortable playing off both flanks, Shoretire already has four goals in eight under-21 Premier League matches, so like James McAtee and Liam Delap of Man City, he could be the next to graduate from that level and get a chance in the Championship.

Aaron Collins

The quality of League One can sometimes be questioned, but with a record like that of Collins, it’s almost inevitable that he will be snapped up in January.

Bristol Rovers will command a good price for their top scorer considering he is contracted at the Memorial Stadium until the summer of 2025, but nine goals and six assists in 17 third tier outings means the 25-year-old will be a hot commodity.

The two clubs clearly have a good working relationship as well with Josh Coburn out on loan from Boro at the Gas, so they could use that to their advantage to bring Collins in as another creative option.