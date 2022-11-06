3 realistic signings Ipswich Town should be thinking about making in January and why

Ipswich Town are in a strong position to win promotion back to the Championship at the fourth time of asking in the third tier.

Kieran McKenna has transformed an underperforming side into one that looks likely to compete for a top two spot for the remainder of the season.

With significant financial backing for the level Ipswich have assembled a squad that would have a good chance of staying up in the Championship this season.

January will provide an opportunity for McKenna to add some finishing touches to his well oiled machine.

Here, we have taken a look at three realistic signings Ipswich should be thinking about making in January and why…

Keshi Anderson

In terms of the starting XI it is hard to pick too many faults in the options that McKenna has at his disposal but strengthening their second string could be something to look at in January.

Blackpool have a lot of attacking options and Keshi Anderson is still on his way back to full fitness, suggesting that regular starts may be hard to come by before the turn of the year, especially with the pause in the season for the World Cup.

The 26-year-old would add a versatile option to McKenna, able to slot into a variety of attacking roles in multiple systems, and potentially an upgrade on Sone Aluko.

Tom Bayliss

With Lee Evans injured at the moment, central midfield depth is looking a little light.

Panutche Camara is not yet fully firing following an extended injury lay-up, and in terms of senior options that only leaves Samy Morsy and Dominic Ball.

Bayliss has been thriving in an attack-minded midfield role for Shrewsbury Town this season and the Tractor Boys have the wherewithal to offer him a significant pay increase to join their promotion bid.

Bayliss also offers something different to the players they already have in the squad and could link up with the front three more effectively.

Zak Jules

Deploying a back three system on a consistent basis may see McKenna desire an extra centre back for the depth chart.

Zak Jules has shown potential in flashes over the last few seasons in League One and may become a more attractive option due to being left footed, and the balance to the backline that he could offer in that.

Bringing in the 25-year-old would provide extra cover that could definitely be utilised in the pressurised stages to come this term.