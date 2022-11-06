3 realistic signings Derby County should be thinking about making in January and why

Derby County will be striving to secure promotion back to the Championship as this League One campaign continues.

The Rams have shown glimpses of real positivity in the early stages but in such a competitive division, it is difficult to determine how the rest of the season will pan out.

The January transfer window opens its door in less than two months and it remains to be seen how busy of a month it will be at Pride Park.

Here, we take a look at three players Derby could realistically set their sights on when January comes around.

Adam Idah

Norwich are willing to sanction the loan departure of 21-year-old Adam Idah, and as per a report from The Sun, Derby is a potential destination for the young forward.

Idah needs minutes, and with the levels of competition high in forward positions at Carrow Road, a loan move to the top end of League One could be exactly what he needs.

Interestingly, Paul Warne is a known previous admirer of Idah from when the Rams boss was manager at Rotherham United.

Idah would provide the Derby frontline with something completely different, with his pace, power and energy causing problems for defences in the glimpses he has shown at Norwich.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Derby County players play for now?

1 of 18 Johnny Russell Braga Colorado Rapids Chicago Fire Sporting Kansas City

Trai Hume

Derby may look to bolster their right-back options when January comes around and one player who could help solve that problem is Sunderland’s Trai Hume.

The 20-year-old has made exciting progress at The Stadium of Light since his arrival earlier in the year, however, Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship means that he has not been presented with too many opportunities on the first-team stage.

Korey Smith has been deployed at right-back of late, and whilst the midfielder has proven to be solid enough, he does not provide a consistent attacking service.

This is where a player like Hume could come in, with the full-back possessing bundles of energy and attacking endeavour.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Sticking on the theme of potentially bolstering they right-back options in January, and searching within the loan market, Kaine Kesler-Hayden is an option to consider.

The Aston Villa wing-back is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town, however, he has been struggling to make recent squads under Mark Fotheringham.

The athletic and dynamic defender is excellent with the ball at his feet and he has gained experience at thriving at the top-end of League One during a stint with MK Dons last time out.

Should Aston Villa opt to cut Kesler-Hayden’s time short, then Derby would be an excellent destination for the young defender to continue his education.

As mentioned above, Derby could do with a more forward-thinking wing-back and if filtering it down to someone who has recent experience of causing chaos in League One, then the Villa loanee would be an excellent fit.