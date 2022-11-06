3 realistic signings Coventry City should be thinking about making in January and why

Coventry City have been hit with a transfer embargo, limiting what they can do when the transfer window opens its doors again in January.

The Sky Blues, who have learnt to be smart in the market before, may need to delve into the Premier League loan market when the new year comes around.

There are also a number of free agents still without a club after the summer, which presents itself as another market for the Midlands club to shop in.

Here, we take a look at three realistic signings Coventry should be thinking about making in January…

Fred Onyedinma

The competitive nature of Luton Town’s squad this season has made it difficult for Fred Onyedinma to see regular minutes.

A winger by trade, the lightning-quick 25-year-old has often been deployed in wing-back positions, whilst his versatility has paved the way for him to operate as part of a forward two at times.

Given the restrictions that Coventry are now under, a loan move would make sense for all parties involved.

Onyedinma’s pace causes all sorts of chaos for opposition and is unfortunate at Luton that he is not seeing more game time.

A player that poses an attacking threat whenever he gets the ball, Onyedinma would excel in a Coventry team who play excellent football and work the ball out to wide positions well.

Elliot Anderson

Another bright, attacking option who possesses versatility in abundance is Elliot Anderson, and whilst Newcastle United opted to keep hold of him amidst lots of loan interest in the summer, this may be an appropriate time for the exciting teenager to play regularly in the Championship.

Someone who thrives in the number 10 role, Anderson can also operate on either wing, whilst he has displayed at Newcastle that he can play slightly deeper in the midfield.

An evident talent, the competition levels within the Newcastle squad means that game time is limited for the 19-year-old.

Not only is Anderson is a player that would provide the Sky Blues with versatility, his levels of bravery and creativity makes him someone who could consistently provide Coventry’s front two with chances.

Adam Forshaw

It is likely that Gus Hamer will attract interest once again in January, and should that prove true, then Adam Forshaw could be classed as an option.

A recent report from Football Insider has revealed that Leeds could sanction his departure in January and the Sky Blues could provide a loan option.

A player of excellent quality, he will likely attract the interest of a lot of clubs in the build-up to January.

Of course, Forshaw would represent a more senior option to Hamer, however, his experience of the second tier and the higher level could be exactly what the Sky Blues need.

In Coventry’s current system, with two deeper-lying midfielders, Forshaw would provide excellent levels of competition and would likely drive standards higher too.