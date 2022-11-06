3 realistic signings Cardiff City should be thinking about making in January and why

After making a plethora of signings in the summer transfer window, it was always going to be interesting to see how Cardiff City would fare during the opening months of the current campaign.

Despite being handed the opportunity to stamp his authority on the club’s squad earlier this year, Steve Morison was sacked by the Bluebirds in September following a poor run of results in the Championship.

Mark Hudson has been given the chance to impress on an interim basis since Morison’s departure.

With the window set to open again in the New Year, Cardiff may be tempted to strengthen their squad in order to boost their chances of achieving a relative amount of success during the second half of the season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three realistic signings Cardiff should be thinking about making in January and why…

Jan Paul van Hecke – Loan

Loaned out to Blackburn Rovers by Brighton & Hove Albion last season, Jan Paul van Hecke managed to further his development at Ewood Park by making 31 appearances in the Championship.

When you consider that Cardiff have struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring this season, they may need to bolster their defensive options in January.

van Hecke would certainly fit the bill for the Bluebirds as he completed 1.8 tackles and 3.4 clearance per fixture at this level for Blackburn and recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.90.

Currently behind the likes of Lewis Dunk and Aaron Webster in the pecking order at Brighton, van Hecke may need to seal a temporary move away from the Amex Stadium in order to keep his career on track.

Anis Mehmeti – Permanent deal

Having failed to find the back of the net in their recent clashes with Coventry City, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City, it could be argued that Cardiff ought to be looking to sign an individual who is capable of making a difference in the final third.

Anis Mehmeti could be a good option for the Bluebirds as he has shown some real signs of promise for Wycombe Wanderers in League One this season.

The attacking midfielder has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions at this level whilst he has also chipped in with one assist.

Having played 29 games in the Championship during his career, Mehmeti will fancy his chances of making an immediate impact for Cardiff if they opt to make a move for him.

Cameron Archer – Loan

Another attacking player who should certainly be on Cardiff’s radar ahead of the upcoming window is Cameron Archer.

The Aston Villa forward spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Preston North End where he scored seven goals in the Championship.

Due to the presence of Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins, Archer’s game-time in the top-flight has been limited this season.

With there being no guarantee that Villa’s new boss Unai Emery will be willing to play him on a regular basis, Archer could be allowed to leave on a temporary basis in January.

Having demonstrated during his career that he is able to deliver the goods in the second-tier, the 20-year-old would be a good addition to Cardiff’s squad.

