3 realistic signings Blackpool FC should be thinking about making in January and why

Blackpool are a side continuing to re-establish themselves at Championship level.

That began under Neil Critchley last season, and the club will hope it can continue with Michael Appleton at the helm this campaign.

Nevertheless, naturally, trying to do so, they are always looking to improve, and will once again be aiming to do so come the January transfer window.

With that said, here at FLW, we thought we’d discuss three realistic additions the Seasiders could look to make in the coming months.

Macaulay Langstaff

Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff could be one name that Blackpool seriously consider ahead of the winter window.

As per an FLW exclusive last month, the Seasiders are one several Championship clubs watching the forward, who is in fine form at present.

So far this season, the 25-year-old has 17 goals in 17 National League outings and it seems abundantly clear he deserves to test himself at a higher level.

In preparation for the departure of Jerry Yates, say, next summer, Langstaff could be bedded in between January and then, and then hopefully kick on and start making a real impact in the starting XI.

Given the level he is currently playing at, it shouldn’t cost the club too much, relatively speaking, either.

Michael Hector

When Richard Keogh departed for Ipswich Town at the end of the window, it did leave Blackpool light at centre-back.

As such, former Fulham man Michael Hector could be a name worth looking at ahead of January.

The 30-year-old is still without a club after leaving Fulham earlier this summer, and has made 177 Championship appearances throughout his career.

He would be a good addition to the backline at Bloomfield Road, although, he is reportedly on trial at Luton Town, so Blackpool could have to move quick in order to get this one done.

Tom Bayliss

Last but not least, midfielder Tom Bayliss could be another realistic option for Blackpool come January.

Like Macaulay Langstaff, Bayliss has been linked with Blackpool in recent weeks, along with several other Championship clubs.

The 23-year-old has contributed with six direct goal contributions from midfield so far this season for Shrewsbury in League One in 16 matches.

By the time January arrives, he will have 18 months remaining on his contract with the club, and it sounds as though there could be a battle for his signature.

There are options at Blackpool centrally at present, but a few of those are loanees.

Longer term, then, Bayliss’ pick up could be a good one, and they would also be signing a player who will no doubt be keen to prove themselves at this level with things having not worked out for the 23-year-old at Preston previously.