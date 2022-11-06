3 realistic signings Blackburn Rovers should be thinking about making in January and why

On the whole, it has been an encouraging start to the 2022/23 Championship season for Blackburn Rovers.

Under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, the Ewood Park club have recorded an number of impressive results, that currently have them competing for a place in the promotion spots.

However, there is still plenty that can clearly be improved, with those successes having been combined with a number of disappointing performances, and indeed defeats.

That is something the club will need to rectify if they are to hold their own in the race for a top six spot for the rest of the campaign, and the January transfer window gives them a chance to boost their hopes of doing that, by strengthening their squad.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three realistic signings Blackburn should be considering making in the January transfer window, right here.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Even if Ben Brereton-Diaz does remain at Ewood Park beyond the end of the January window, the club may need a new striker in January, given how they have struggled in the absence of Sam Gallagher at times, with young Jack Vale and George Hirst both so far unable to make an impact.

Having scored 12 goals in 41 Championship games for a struggling Peterborough side last season, Clarke Harris can make an impression at this level, which could be useful for Rovers, especially given he has continued his impressive form in League One this season.

There will be just 18 months remaining on his contract come January, so a decent offer could give Posh something to think about, and having signed Sam Szmodics from the Posh in the summer, there is a relationship between the two clubs for Rovers to build on, and potentially make this return to the Championship an appealing one for the striker.

Can you get 23/23 on this quiz about Blackburn Rovers in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Which club did Blackburn beat 1-0 to secure promotion to the Premier League in May 2001? QPR West Brom Huddersfield Preston

Tom Bayliss

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Blackburn are among a number of Championship who are interested in Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss, which could be a useful deal for them to pursue.

Having looked most effective when employing a midfield three in the past few weeks, Rovers may need some extra depth in the position, given the workload that use of an extra man is putting on young academy graduates such as Adam Wharton and Jake Garrett, as well as Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton.

Bringing in another option in the centre of the park such as Bayliss could therefore be useful for Blackburn, providing them with some extra scope to rotate in that position, while his ability to make things happen going forward, and the fact that at 23 he has plenty of time remaining in his career, means he could fit the bill in terms of what Blackburn may be looking for.

Cody Drameh

Although Blackburn did add a right-back to their squad in the summer in the form of Callum Brittain, injuries to the ex-Barnsley man have meant they have sometimes had to use less natural options in that position, such as Lewis Travis, Ryan Hedges and Hayden Carter.

That is something that has not always worked out for Rovers, leaving them exposed in that position at times, meaning another option in that position could be useful, and given he looks to be behind both Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling in the pecking order at Leeds, Drameh could be worth targeting to fill that role.

The 20-year-old excelled during a loan spell with Cardiff last season, where he showed just the sort of attacking ability Tomasson wants from his full-backs, meaning he could fit in well at Ewood Park, while the previous business done between the two clubs with Ian Poveda’s loan last season, means the foundations may be there to secure another agreement with regards to this potential deal.