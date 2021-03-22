3 realistic Jordan Rhodes replacements Sheffield Wednesday should eye if he does depart this summer

Jordan Rhodes has once again been linked with an exit from Sheffield Wednesday, with the striker said to be of interest to his former club Huddersfield Town as his contract continues to run down towards expiry.

Rhodes previously scored 87 goals in 148 appearances for the Terriers and is still well thought of at the John Smith’s Stadium, a fact which only serves to accelerate rumours of a return for the Scotland frontman.

However the striker has flattered to deceive in a Wednesday shirt this term and only has six goals to his name as the Owls begin to stare a possible relegation in the face after a season to forget.

Here, we take a look at THREE realistic replacements that Sheffield Wednesday could pursue if Rhodes departs…

Joe Pigott

The Wimbledon frontman has been amongst one of the most prolific strikers in League One for quite some time now and could be the perfect replacement for Rhodes come the summer.

Still aged just 27, Pigott has certainly been around the block in his career but has now seemingly found his feet with the Dons and has hit double figures in two of his last three seasons in South London.

Add to this the fact that his contract with the club is up come June and you have the perfect target for Wednesday to pursue as he fits their budget requirements perfectly at present.

Darren Moore could do a lot worse than signing the former Charlton Athletic youngster come the summer.

Charlie Wyke

The Sunderland frontman has been in scintillating form for the Black Cats and has now taken his tally for the season to 24 in recent weeks.

However despite his exploits in front of goal, the former Middlesbrough youngster is in fact set to be out of contract come June, paving the way for a potential exit from the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats will undoubtedly be keen to hold onto their star man, however the Owls could well steal a march on their rivals and make a contract offer for the frontman themselves.

Much of Wyke’s future will depend on if his current side seal promotion or not, however there is no harm in the Sheffield club throwing their hat into the ring for his services.

Luke Jephcott

The Plymouth Argyle frontman is one of the brightest young talents outside of England’s top two divisions and could well be on the move come the summer if a decent bid is forthcoming.

Wednesday have long been linked with a move for the 21-year-old and he would undoubtedly prove to be a brilliant long term replacement for the ageing Rhodes.

Any move for the player is likely to depend on how quickly the club can tie up their takeover proceedings, with Erik Alonso now seemingly off the table.

This target may be a pipe dream for the time being however many will not be surprised if it becomes a priority once the takeover is completed.