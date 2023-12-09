Highlights West Brom could target Scott McKenna to improve their defensive lineup, particularly as a left-sided center-back. McKenna's contract with Nottingham Forest expires in the summer, making him an attractive option in the January transfer window.

Cameron Brannagan, a standout midfielder from Oxford, could be a potential target for West Brom. The 27-year-old offers technical skills, goal-scoring ability, and a strong presence in midfield, all within Albion's budget range.

Kieffer Moore, currently at Bournemouth, could provide a different attacking dynamic for West Brom. With a strong physical presence and a record of scoring goals, Moore could offer Corberan's side an additional option up front to compete with the league's best.

West Brom have put themselves in a decent position as we approach January, with promotion undoubtedly the aim for Carlos Corberan’s side.

Admittedly, it seems highly likely that they won’t be able to catch the top two, but making the top six would be progress for the Baggies, and they would back their boss to find the right formula to overcome any rivals in the play-offs.

West Brom face uncertain January

Of course, the upcoming transfer window will be key in the battle to reach the Premier League, and Albion face an uncertain January as they wait to see if Guochuan Lai does sell the club.

His departure is a priority for many fans, and if the Chinese businessman exits in the coming weeks, West Brom could be active in the market.

If, as appears more likely at the moment, he remains at The Hawthorns, then it could be a case of more wheeling and dealing for Corberan and the recruitment team, who may need to identify loans and cheap deals, the latter of which may be funded by a sale - as it was in the summer as Dara O'Shea left for Burnley.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Without Club Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Without Club Permanent

Nevertheless, there will be a determination to improve the squad, and here we look at THREE players they should target…

Scott McKenna

Albion are generally solid at the back, and those called upon do well, so this is not likely to be a priority.

However, if the chance arises to improve the XI, they should take it, and McKenna would represent an upgrade on either Cedric Kipre or Erik Pieters as the left-sided centre-back.

The Scotland international has fallen out of favour at Nottingham Forest, and with his deal expiring in the summer, his long-term future is elsewhere.

In January, though, he will be desperate to get a move for a few reasons, even if it’s on loan. Firstly, it will put the defender in the shop window ahead of becoming a free agent, but, more importantly, it will keep him fit ahead of Euro 2024, as he looks to win a place in the Scotland squad.

Cameron Brannagan

The Oxford midfielder has been a standout player in League One for the past few years, and it feels as though he is ready to make the step-up.

It’s suggested that former boss Liam Manning wants to take Brannagan to Bristol City, and working with him again is sure to appeal to the player.

But, he will recognise that Albion offer a more realistic route to the Premier League, so they could muscle in on any potential deal.

The 27-year-old is technically sound, he scores goals, and he would bring a bite to the midfield. And, he is sure to be in Albion’s budget range.

Kieffer Moore

Scoring goals isn’t exactly a major problem for Albion, but Corberan’s side are below the top four when it comes to the number of times they’ve hit the back of the net. Yet, with conceding goals, only Leicester are better than the Baggies.

So, to be able to mix it with the very best in the league, they need something different up top, and Kieffer Moore could provide that.

Daryl Dike is returning to fitness in the New Year after a lengthy lay-off, so you could argue they don’t need a target man. But, his injury record is a concern, whilst he needs patience after so long out.

Therefore, going for Bournemouth’s Moore would make sense. He will offer a proper focal point, allowing Corberan to go more direct at times, and he scores goals at this level, along with having a promotion on his CV.