Despite a lot of players leaving the club during the summer, Watford made just six additions in the transfer market.

Indeed, Mileta Rajovic and Tom Ince arrived for fees, Rhys Healey and Jake Livermore on free transfers, and Giorgi Chakvetadze and Jamal Lewis on loan deals.

Watford - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mileta Rajovic Kalmar FF Permanent Tom Ince Reading FC Permanent Rhys Healey Toulouse Permanent Jake Livermore West Brom Permanent Jamal Lewis Newcastle United Loan Giorgi Chakvetadze KAA Gent Loan

Whilst some of these players have performed well, there is still a feeling that Watford are light in some areas, and this is perhaps demonstrated by the fact the club have used the second-least amount of players in the division this season.

With that said, and the January transfer window just weeks from opening, we thought we'd discuss three players the Hornets should be keeping tabs on ahead of the winter window in order to gauge whether or not a January move could be possible and, indeed, whether they would fit in at Vicarage Road.

Kieffer Moore

One player that Watford should certainly be keeping tabs on ahead of the January transfer window is AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

There was reported interest in the Welsh international from the Hornets in the summer, with Moore said to have popped up on to their radar, but in the end, they signed Mileta Rajovic.

Rajovic has done relatively well since his arrival, but despite this, recent reports have suggested Watford could still look to add genuine competition in the striking position if it becomes available.

With Moore's game time at Bournemouth continuing to be limited, the Cherries may well be willing to let him go, and he would certainly be a fantastic addition at Vicarage Road.

Ivan Sunjic

Another player that Watford should be monitoring ahead of the January transfer window is Birmingham City's Ivan Sunjic.

A month or so ago, this would have felt like an unrealistic target, with Sunjic having reignited his Blues career after returning to the club this summer.

However, in recent weeks, Wayne Rooney has dropped him to the bench time and time again, and Sunjic's contract expires at the end of the season.

If the Croatian isn't a part of Rooney's plans, a new deal seems unlikely, and therefore, a possible deal could be done in January, with Watford keen for competition and depth for Jake Livermore in the number six role.

Amad Diallo

Last but not least, Watford should certainly be keeping tabs on Amad Diallo's situation ahead of the January transfer window.

The Man Utd star excelled on loan at Sunderland last season, and in all honesty, it seemed he'd move on to better things than the Championship.

However, reports suggest he was offered to Sunderland once again in the summer, and that the Black Cats remain keen once again ahead of January.

If available, Watford could attempt to hijack this, with Diallo bringing goals and assists from the right-hand side cutting in on his left foot.

Currently out injured, it remains to be seen what his situation is at United come next month and beyond.