Sunderland have a big January transfer window ahead of them to ensure they strengthen key areas.

Earlier this week, a surprising departure occured in the Championship as Tony Mowbray was relieved of his managerial duties at Sunderland, with the side sat ninth in the table. Mike Dodds will take charge on an interim basis, alongside the existing first-team coaching staff until a new head coach is appointed.

In the meantime, the club must prepare for a busy December period, aswell as the January transfer window, which could make or break their season. It's no secret that Sunderland could do with strengthening their striking options, with their four current strikers failing to score in the league all seasoon. January gives them the opportunity to do so.

A few names have been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light in January, and Football League World have picked out three that the club should be keeping a close eye on.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Sunderland have been linked with the 21-year-old forward for the last couple of months, with Sunderland Nation reporting in October that the club had sent out scouts to keep an eye on the player. Al-Hamadi has been one of League Two's shining lights this season, scoring eight goals and assisting five in 17 appearances for AFC Wimbledon.

The Iraq international joined the Wombles in the last January transfer window and has since been the side's key player in attack. In March 2023, he was awarded the EFL Young Player of the Month award as he made an immediate impact with the League Two side.

Plenty of clubs higher up the pyramid have been keeping an eye on the player, and Sunderland Nation confirmed the Black Cats' interest in October. With Sunderland needing a striker, Al-Hamadi could be the perfect signing for the club as he looks more than capable of playing in the second tier.

Whoever secures his services from AFC Wimbledon will be extremely lucky, so Sunderland should certainly keep tabs on him over December ahead of the January window.

Amad Diallo

The Ivorian yongster spent last season on loan with Sunderland from Manchester United and scored 14 goals to help his side reach the Championship play-offs. He became a fan-favourite in the North East in a very short amount of time and would undoubtedly be welcomed back with open arms.

The 21-year-old suffered a knee injury in pre-season, playing for Manchester United, and is yet to play a single minute of football this season. A loan move in January away from Old Trafford could well be on the cards once again, and Sunderland should be keeping tabs on the player's situation.

His impact at the club last season was phenomenal, and this season his ability would be vital for the Black cats.

Luciano Rodriguez

Four strikers were signed in the summer in order to replace goalscorer Ross Stewart who departed for Southampton, but none of them have really kicked on yet, and the Black Cats remain in the market for a number nine.

One name that has been linked with a move in January is young Uruguayan striker, Luciano Rodriguez. The Sun revealed that Sunderland's Head of Recruitment, Stuart Harvey, was in South America to keep an eye on the 20-year-old.

Rodriguez featured regularly for the Uruguay side who won the 2023 U20 World Cup, and scored the winning goal in the final against Italy's U20s. The talented forward would be a fresh addition to the already youthful attack of Sunderland, so the Black Cats should continue to target him.