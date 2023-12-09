Highlights Southampton should keep tabs on Maximilian Entrup as a potential replacement for Che Adams, offering a prolific goal-scoring record and filling the void left by injured Ross Stewart.

With the January window fast approaching, Southampton boss Russell Martin will be identifying his targets to boost the Saints squad.

The South Coast side have made a strong start to the Championship campaign as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Martin will be plotting his moves for the upcoming window as he looks to replace potentially outgoing players.

Here are three January transfer targets that Southampton should be keeping tabs on throughout December.

1 Maximilian Entrup

The Austrian forward was watched by Southampton during the last international break.

He only joined his current club, Austrian Bundesliga side Hartberg, in the summer but has been very prolific for his new club, scoring 11 goals in 13 games.

Entrup impressed last season with former club Marchfield Donauauen, bagging 32 goals in 38 games.

With Che Adams looking increasingly likely to depart in January, Entrup could be the replacement the Saints are looking for.

He would slot into the talisman role that Adams has offered Southampton in the past.

With summer signing Ross Stewart struggling with injuries, Entrup can also fill the void left by his absence and potentially make up for the goals Stewart would have provided.

2 Manprit Sarkaria

Another potential Adams replacement is Manprit Sarkaria.

Sarkaria is a versatile player who can play as a striker or on the left and right wing, making him a suitable fit for the Saints system. Strikers like Adam Armstrong and Adams have been seen this season playing behind Carlos Alcaraz, who has acted as the main centre-forward.

The Austrian forward has only bagged three goals in 19 appearances this season for Sturm Graz, which many will look at with disappointment, but he did manage 15 goals in 40 appearances last season, showing he is capable of scoring goals.

But he has bagged eight assists in those games, showing his creative capabilities, which, as mentioned could make him a good fit in the current Saints setup.

3 Sam Tickle

With rumours surrounding both Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy's futures at St Mary's, a new shot-stopper may be on the list for Martin.

You'd think that the Saints would not let both leave which gives the club only one replacement to think about.

One man who could take a vacant keeper spot is Wigan's Sam Tickle.

Tickle is a Wigan youth academy product and is enjoying his breakout season with the Latics after being made the first choice by manager Shaun Maloney.

The 21-year-old is not ready for Championship football yet and could only be considered a long-term replacement for Bazunu - with McCarthy stepping up as the new number one should the Irishman depart.

Tickle has featured in all 19 league games for the Greater Manchester club, keeping five clean sheets.

According to Transfermarkt, Tickle's minutes per goal against is 74 with his win percentage at 26.3%.

Sam Tickle stats. as per Transfermarkt Clean sheets Goals conceded Mins per goal against Win percentage 5 23 74 26.3%

He is tall, standing at 6ft 2, making him able to dominate in his box and catch crosses with ease

Tickle also has good ability with his feet and distribution, with boss Maloney describing his ability with long kicking as ridiculous.

As well as this, he is a solid shot-stopper and his temperament is brilliant.