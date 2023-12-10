Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the season has highlighted the need for attacking reinforcements, with Kwame Poku being a potential target.

Colby Bishop's impressive goal-scoring record in League One makes him a viable option for Wednesday as they look to strengthen their striker options.

With owner Dejphon Chansiri willing to invest in a loan striker, Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham could be a player of interest for Wednesday in January.

It has been a tough start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but they are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made their worst start to a season in the club's history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in early October, but while performances have significantly improved under Danny Rohl, they remain adrift at the bottom of the table.

12 players arrived at Hillsborough this summer, but many of those new additions have struggled to make an impact so far, and owner Dejphon Chansiri has been criticised for his lack of investment.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Rohl will undoubtedly be keen to strengthen in January as he looks to lead his side to safety, and with the window fast approaching, we looked at three players the Owls should be monitoring.

Kwame Poku

Having struggled scoring goals so far this season, attacking reinforcements are likely to be a priority for Wednesday in January, and one player they could target is Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku.

Poku scored six goals and provided 12 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions for Posh last season, including netting against the Owls in the play-off semi-finals, and he has made an excellent start to this campaign.

The 22-year-old's form has not gone unnoticed, and according to TEAMtalk, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Millwall, Stoke City and Bristol City are all keen.

Wednesday would face plenty of competition for Poku's signature, and Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony is likely to demand a significant fee, but he would be an incredibly exciting addition.

Colby Bishop

The emergence of striker Bailey Cadamarteri has been a huge positive for the Owls in recent weeks, but they cannot rely on the 18-year-old to score the goals to keep them in the division.

Lee Gregory has fallen out of favour under Rohl, while Michael Smith, Ashley Fletcher, Josh Windass and Callum Paterson have failed to find the back of the net consistently so far this season, so Wednesday will be keen to bring in at least one new striker in January.

Colby Bishop scored 24 goals and provided four assists in 52 appearances for Portsmouth last season following his move from Accrington Stanley, and he has remained one of League One's leading marksmen this campaign.

Pompey would be reluctant to allow Bishop to depart in the middle of a promotion push, but he would be a great option for Wednesday, and his impressive goalscoring record in the third tier would be useful if the club are relegated.

Rodrigo Muniz

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Chansiri is "looking to throw big money at a striker on loan next month", and he "may even pay around £30,000-a-week for the right man".

One striker who could be available on loan in January is Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz.

Muniz joined Fulham from Flamengo in August 2021, and he helped the Cottagers to promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

The Brazilian endured a frustrating loan spell at Middlesbrough last season, scoring just two goals in 17 appearances, and he fell out of favour after the appointment of Michael Carrick, but he has featured for Fulham in the Premier League this season.

Muniz is a player with a lot of potential, and if he is given a consistent run in the team, he could be a threat in the Championship.

According to TEAMtalk, Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers are both interested in Muniz, but if Wednesday are willing to pay significant wages for a loan striker, it could give them the edge in the race.