Portsmouth have had a tremendous season so far and established themselves as one of the favourites to get promoted to the Championship.

John Mousinho was hired at the start of the year to replace Danny Crowley, who hadn't won a game for two months, and guided the side to eighth place in what was left of the 2022/23 campaign.

He has improved his side by being very smart in the summer transfer window, signing multiple players on deals for free as well as bringing in youngsters on loan.

Portsmouth - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Gavin Whyte Cardiff City Permanent Regan Poole Lincoln City Permanent Will Norris Burnley Permanent Jack Sparkes Exeter City Permanent Ben Stevenson Forest Green Rovers Permanent Ryan Schofield Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Shaughnessy Burton Albion Permanent Christian Saydee AFC Bournemouth Permanent Kusini Yengi Western Sydney Permanent Anthony Scully Wigan Athletic Permanent Terry Devlin Glentoran Permanent Tino Anjorin Chelsea Loan Alex Robertson Man City Loan Abu Kamara Norwich City Loan

Mousinho will be hoping the club can work some magic again in January.

Here are three players Pompey should be keeping an eye on over the next month with a view to a winter transfer...

1 Divin Mubama

19-year-old West Ham United striker Divin Mubama is inexperienced at senior level, with a few cameos in the Premier League and a start in Europe under his belt, and could use a loan spell to aid his development.

But with the likes of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings ahead of him in the pecking order, it would be no surprise to see him head to the EFL in January.

With support for star striker Colby Bishop clearly needed, Portsmouth should be watching him closely in case he is allowed to leave.

2 Ademola Ola-Adebomi

Portsmouth have one of the best defences in the division, and they have also scored over thirty goals already, but they are heavily reliant on Bishop and a striker to help share the workload should be on Mourinho's shortlist.

Crystal Palace's Ademola Ola-Adebomi was on the radar of some sides in April, according to reports, and Pompey should be one side watching his development at the moment.

He has been consistently scoring goals in Premier League 2 for over a year now, and he needs a chance to progress in senior football, so a loan move would be more than ideal.

The 20-year-old is still young but his 6ft4ins frame should mean can be a physical presence in League One and a good alternative to Bishop.

3 Jude Soonsup-Bell

Another young striker that Portsmouth could look at is Tottenham's Jude Soonsup-Bell who, unlike the other two, may have gone under the radar a little bit this season.

Soonsup-Bell, who swapped Chelsea for Spurs a few years ago, is one of the main reasons the North London club's U21s are top of Premier League 2 as he's scored six goals and provided four assists in eight games.

He still looks a little way from the Spurs first team and an EFL loan could be ideal for his development.

As discussed, Pompey are one of a number of clubs that will be searching for a centre-forward in January and Soonsup-Bell could be a wildcard they consider.