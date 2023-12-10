Highlights Plymouth Argyle is aiming to retain their Championship status this season after winning the League One title and gaining promotion.

The team has made several new signings during the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Argyle should consider adding Liverpool's Jarell Quansah, West Ham's Divin Mubama, and Notts County's Macaulay Langstaff to their shortlist for the January transfer window to further improve their team.

The Pilgrams secured promotion back to the second-tier after a 13-year absence by winning the League One title on 101 points and have remained competitive on their return against higher qualities of opposition.

Home Park will have to remain a fortress for Steven Schumacher’s outfit if they are to be successful this campaign, with 10 players arriving during the summer transfer window hoping to make a difference.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

With the new year looming around the corner, Plymouth will be aiming to add more faces to the group in key areas to help them cope with the strenuous demands of a second-tier term.

Here at Football League World, we list three players who Argyle should be adding to their shortlist this month in the build-up to the January transfer window.

1 Jarell Quansah

First up is Liverpool central defender Jarell Quansah, who has announced himself on the Premier League stage in impressive fashion.

The Cheshire-born man made his debut in the top-flight this term against Wolves back in September and put in a commanding performance as the Reds went on to secure a 3-1 victory.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp utilised the youngster due to key defensive absences, but the 20-year-old is unlikely to force his way through to the Liverpool first-team regularly just yet ahead of the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joel Matip.

A loan move may be on the cards for Quansah in January to continue his development with fellow Championship side Preston North End registering an interest.

Plymouth should also consider making a move for the youngster to tighten up their defence and allow Quansah to demonstrate his talents on a more consistent basis.

2 Divin Mubama

Moving into the forward line, West Ham’s Divin Mubama could be an option, with the striker highly rated in East London.

The 19-year-old showcased his goalscoring ability in the Hammers’ youth sides by scoring 55 goals in 87 appearances, including 13 strikes in the Premier League 2 division during the 2022/23 season.

This form earned him a couple of appearances for the senior team in the top-flight and FA Cup under David Moyes.

Despite his potential, Mubama finds himself way down the pecking order behind the likes of Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, and Jarrod Bowen, and could need a loan move away to the Championship for a character-building experience.

While Mubama is sure to have plenty of suitors, Plymouth must consider a move for the forward who would suit their pacey and front-footed attacking line as well as offer enough of a goal threat to steer them away from any relegation danger.

3 Macaulay Langstaff

Rounding off the list is Notts County star Langstaff, who has been in devastating form in front of goal since signing for the Magpies.

The 26-year-old notched a staggering 41 goals from 45 appearances in the National League as Notts County secured promotion back to the Football League last campaign via the play-offs.

The goals have continued to flow for Langstaff since moving up to the fourth-tier, with the forward already into double figures this term as the Nottingham club target back-to-back promotions to League One.

Langstaff will be a player that teams from the Championship and League One will be taking notice of, with his form in front of goal difficult to ignore.

Notts County extended the player’s contract in the summer, but you would have to imagine that should they receive a tempting offer, they would consider parting ways.

The Championship is a massive step up in class compared to League Two, but if Langstaff was able to adapt to the challenge, his goals would surely be enough to give the Plymouth faithful a comfortable first season back in the second tier.