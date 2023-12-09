Highlights Norwich City's inconsistent form under David Wagner has led to speculation about his future at the club.

Norwich City have had a fairly dramatic season so far due to their inconsistent form under David Wagner, yet the German manager is still at the club.

The Canaries started the campaign in promising fashion with a four-game unbeaten run and, due to Wagner's experience of getting promotion in the past, supporters will have let their minds wander about what he could achieve with Norwich.

However, it all came crashing down with a poor loss to Rotherham United, and after they seemed to be back with a solid win over Stoke City, they lost seven out of their next nine league games.

This led to Norwich bringing in their new sporting director, Ben Knapper, ahead of schedule, but he has kept the faith in Wagner.

So we have taken a look at a few players whom Wagner and Knapper may be keeping an eye on with the January transfer window just around the corner.

1 Kieffer Moore

According to Wales Online, Cardiff City have made Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore their top target, with manager Erol Bulut admitting he tried to bring him to the club in the summer.

Wagner could take a look at Moore himself and give Cardiff some competition for the signing rather than letting them have a free run at the striker.

Moore has barely played in the Premier League this season under Andoni Iraola and will surely be looking for a move away to get more game time in January.

The 31-year-old has proved how good he can be in the Championship, as in the 2020/21 campaign he scored 20 league goals in 42 games for Cardiff.

Due to the fact he has played for them previously and is also from Wales, it would seem that they will have an advantage, but Norwich should be keeping tabs on the situation as he could add some needed firepower to the strikers that Wagner has already got.

2 Shinta Appelkamp

Due to Wagner's playing days and his first managerial role with Borussia Dortmund II, he has great knowledge of the lower leagues in Germany.

This was so vital when he got Huddersfield Town promoted against the odds, as he signed ten players on permanent deals from Germany, with the likes of Christoph Schindler and Michael Hefele going on to make themselves legends at the club.

If he is to use his knowledge of the country again, he should be looking at Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Shinta Appelkamp.

He has been in great form in the second division in Germany, but he really broke onto the scene last season as in 33 league games, he scored six goals and provided 10 assists.

Appelkamp could bring energy and an attacking threat from midfield for Norwich, whilst he would add squad depth due to being able to play in an array of midfield positions as well as on each flank.

So it could be time for Wagner to take a gamble on the 2.Bundesliga yet again but at the very least he should be monitoring Appelkamp.

3 Nat Phillips

Norwich have been leaking goals this season, with one of the worst defensive records in the division, which is an illustration of how poor they have been at shutting the opposition out.

Therefore, they will have their eyes on some defenders to help come and stabilise their back-line.

Nat Phillips has been on the fringes of Liverpool for years now, hence why he went out on loan to Celtic at the start of this campaign.

However, that has not gone to plan as he has not been starting games consistently, so he may be recalled or sent back to Liverpool.

The Reds will likely not be using him unless they have an injury crisis so they will yet again be looking to offload him even though he has impressed at times under Jurgen Klopp.

Nat Phillips' stats at Liverpool as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances in all competitions Minutes played 2019/20 1 90 2020/21 20 1,724 2021/22 3 134 2022/23 5 232

At just 26 years old, Phillips' prime should still be ahead of him, and he was a consistent starter for Bournemouth in the Championship when on loan in the second half of the 2021/22 season, as he played 17 games, helping them achieve promotion.

His situation will certainly be one to watch for plenty of sides, but if Wagner can get Norwich back up the table, he could tempt him to join and help them reach the play-offs.