It was a relatively busy summer for Millwall in the transfer market in terms of incomings.

Under Gary Rowett, the club made eight new additions this summer, with five players arriving permanently, and three on loan, with the intention surely to push for the play-offs after narrowly missing out last season.

The club's permanent arrivals included Casper De Norre, Kevin Nisbet, Matija Sarkic, Joe Bryan and Wes Harding, whilst the loanees were Allan Campbell, Ryan Longman and Brooke Norton-Ciffy.

Rowett was no longer in charge at The Den, though, and play-offs a very lofty target.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

Indeed, now under the guidance of Joe Edwards, the January transfer window is not far off and could represent an opportunity to strengthen the squad at The Den.

With that said, here are three realistic targets Millwall should be keeping an eye on ahead of January.

Ben Krauhaus

One player that Millwall should certainly be keeping a close eye on is Bromley player Ben Krauhaus.

The Lions were linked with a move for the non-league player over the weekend, but there is intense competition for his signature.

Of course, with Krauhaus playing in the fifth tier at present, it would be a big step-up to join Millwall, and as such, the club must really ensure they do their homework on him ahead of any potential move.

At just 19, Krauhaus certainly has time on his side were he to make the move, but Millwall must be absolutely sure he has the potential to succeed at such a lofty level before making their move.

Rhys Healey

Millwall should also be monitoring Watford striker Rhys Healey ahead of January, we think.

The forward joined the Hornets in the summer but has been starved of game time and any opportunity to impress under Valerien Ismael.

His situation does not look like changing any time soon, and it would be a big surprise were he to be happy to sit on a bench for the rest of the season.

Millwall have lacked goals so far this campaign, and Healey has previously been familiar with finding the net regularly, albeit not in the Championship.

It could well be a deal worth pursuing.

Sydney van Hooijdonk

Last but not least, another potential option for Millwall to keep an eye on heading into January is Sydney van Hooijdonk.

The Lions were linked with a move for the Dutch forward last January, but nothing ever came of the links.

However, after a strong season on loan in the Eredivisie last campaign, van Hooijdonk has remained a fringe player at his parent club, Bologna.

Again, with Millwall keen for goals, the Lions should monitor the Dutchman in the next month or so to assess his situation for when the window arrives.