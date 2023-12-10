Highlights Middlesbrough should keep an eye on Charlie Cresswell from Leeds United for defensive reinforcements.

Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest is an attainable target and could provide much-needed playing time at Middlesbrough.

Kion Etete from Cardiff City could add more goals to Middlesbrough's attack and help them reach the next level in 2024.

The January transfer window is edging closer and closer and the whole of the EFL will be considering potential moves they can make.

This is no different for Middlesbrough, who are now on the up after an abysmal start to the season.

Michael Carrick’s side lost in the play-off semi-final to Coventry City last year and lost some key players as well, so they still have a long way to go if they are to reach similar levels or go a couple of steps further.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chuba Akpom Ajax Permanent (fee involved) Joe Lumley Southampton Permanent Grant Hall Rotherham United Permanent Luke Daniels Forest Green Rovers Permanent Martin Payero Udinese Calcio Permanent Marc Bola Samsunspor Permanent Matthew Hoppe San Jose Loan Liam Roberts Barnsley Loan Darnell Fisher Without Club Permanent

Here, we look ahead to January and three players that Boro should be keeping an eye on for the rest of December.

Charlie Cresswell

Starting in defence and Charlie Cresswell's future at Elland Road is up in the air.

He has managed just 127 league minutes for Leeds United and reports suggest that he is firmly on the radar at Middlesbrough.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke recently spoke about the difficulties of managing a squad, with one quote, as per Leeds Live, going as follows: "It's not possible to keep all the players happy."

Cresswell knows this all too well, as he is seemingly surplus to requirements in the German's ranks behind Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and even Liam Cooper.

Boro, meanwhile, have Tommy Smith, Darragh Lenihan and Dael Fry all sidelined currently, so there is a clear need for additions at the back, and given Cresswell's profile, he would be a great asset for Carrick and well worth monitoring.

Joe Worrall

Cresswell was one of the defenders mentioned as a Middlesbrough target and Joe Worrall was the other.

He has been a rock at the back for Nottingham Forest in the last few years, even leading them to the Premier League as captain.

Steve Cooper has made a plethora of signings since gaining promotion to the top-flight and this has come at the detriment of Worrall.

A number of defenders have arrived, leading to the 26-year-old falling down the pecking order.

One would imagine that the defender will be seeking more regular playing time and the Riverside is certainly somewhere where that can be achieved.

Given he's a more attainable target than Cresswell, Boro will be keeping tabs.

Kion Etete

The loss of both Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer is heavily trodden ground surrounding the Riverside, and it is no mystery that these departures were major blows.

Emmanuel Latte Lath is doing a solid job at filling this void, a recent brace against Leeds United being a personal highlight for him in England thus far, but more is needed.

The aforementioned Ivorian has started adding to his tally in all competitions and leads the scoring charts, whilst names such as Josh Coburn and Morgan Rogers have also chipped in with a few.

Kion Etete is someone who could add even more in front of goal and help take ‘Boro to the next level in 2024.

Prior to this weekend, he had scored twice in the league for Cardiff City in his 291 league minutes - 12 appearances doesn’t tell the full story, given that 10 of these came as a substitute.

Etete is yet to kick on across the board and, given that he is in competition with Yakou Meite, Ike Ugbo and former West Bromwich Albion man Karlan Grant, to name just a few, he isn’t playing as often as he should.

Even if it were just a loan move, Middlesbrough could do with a player like Etete, and he could prove his long-term worth to the Bluebirds in the process.