Highlights Leicester City is facing competition in the title race and may need to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo is a potential signing for the future, but Leicester will face competition from other clubs.

Leicester may need to bring in a new midfielder if Wilfried Ndidi leaves, and Brentford's Frank Onyeka could be a suitable replacement.

The January transfer window is a crucial period of the season for many of the clubs chasing success come the end of the season, and it will be no different for Leicester City, who will be looking to fend off the teams that are trying to pip them to top spot in the Championship.

An impeccable start to the season under new manager Enzo Maresca had many thinking the Foxes would run away with the title, but a turnaround in form the last couple of weeks has opened up an exciting title race, going into a busy period of the season.

Maresca's side are still top of the table, but with Ipswich Town just one point behind and Leeds United slowly closing the gap on the top two, the Foxes may need to add to their squad if they are to pull away from the rest of the pack.

That being said, we take a look at three players Leicester City should be keeping an eye on going into the January transfer window.

Lucas Beraldo

The São Paulo defender has been strongly linked with a move to the King Power stadium in the last couple of days, so it would be no surprise to see the Foxes acquire his services when the window opens in January.

Reports suggest that the Foxes will have to pay a fee of around £17.1 million to secure the Brazilian's signature and would have to beat the likes of Chelsea, Wolves and Brentford to the signing.

Whilst the likes of Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes have been impressive so far this season, and with Foxes already having back-ups in the form of Conor Coady and Harry Souttar, Beraldo would be a signing for the future at just 20-years-old.

Frank Onyeka

It's been widely reported for many months that the future of Leicester midfielder Wilfried Ndidi is very much up in the air, with the Nigerian international's contract coming to an end in the summer.

One of the suggestions is that the Foxes could opt to sell Ndidi in January so they don't lose out on a transfer fee for the 26-year-old.

Despite already having strong midfield options, it is likely that Maresca would want to bring in another midfielder if Ndidi were to leave in January.

A smart option for the Foxes would be an enquiry into the services of Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Onyeka has been mainly limited to appearances off the bench under Thomas Frank and at just 25-years-old, and a Nigerian international, the midfielder would be a like-for-like replacement for the outgoing Ndidi.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The Foxes already have strong attacking options, but it would be no surprise to see the Foxes enquire about a loan deal for the Crystal Palace winger when the window opens in January.

There were late reports in the Summer transfer window that Leicester were interested in a move for the 21-year-old and they could opt for his services to give cover to their front three.

Rak-Sakyi spent last season on loan at Charlton and thrived with the Addicks, earning him a place with the Palace first-team as the new season began.

However, four months later, the winger has only featured in six of the Eagles League games so a loan could come as a benefit to all parties.