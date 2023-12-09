Highlights Leeds United should consider signing Ian Maatsen as a left-back option, as he could provide the offensive contributions that the team currently lacks.

Leeds United's first Championship campaign in over three years is well underway under the tutelage of two-time second tier winner, Daniel Farke.

The Whites can be expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season with his guidance. However, there has been a summer of plenty of change in West Yorkshire in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Farke has had to manage with the team at his disposal until January, and the German has had plenty of time to assess his squad further and pick out any other issues that need addressing. His side are in a promotion battle, but reinforcements could be the difference maker in getting them over the line in May.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at three realistic signings the Whites could look to make as the transfer window looms, whom they should be keeping tabs on for the remainder of this month.

Ian Maatsen

An option in what appears to be the most crucial position for Farke's side is Maatsen. Chelsea currently have three other options at left-back, thus making him potentially fourth-choice behind Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, and Levi Colwill at the present time. This would be less of an issue if the Blues had European football to spread the game time around, but without it, Maatsen's first-team action could be limited.

Burnley had the Dutchman on loan last year, where he registered four goals and six assists in 42 competitive appearances for Vincent Kompany's side and established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet. His offensive contributions down the flank allowed the Clarets to establish themselves as the best team in the Championship by a comfortable distance, which is exactly what Farke and co. are hoping for this term. Maatsen has mostly been used off the bench by Mauricio Pochettino and another loan could therefore be forthcoming in the January window if he is unhappy with his limited involvement.

Leeds need a left-footed player who will open up angles on that side, and although Firpo fits that bill, he is likely to miss games this season with injury and has only been involved sparingly so far. Maatsen would fix a major hole in Leeds' team, who are currently relying on the right-footed Sam Byram at left-back. The 30-year-old has also had issues with fitness over the last few years, too, meaning Leeds could be in crisis if the left-back position is not addressed.

Ronnie Edwards

Another player Leeds should be tracking is Edwards of Peterborough United. He is a centre-back who has cemented himself as a key part of the League One outfit, breaking into the senior squad at the age of just 18. Edwards made his debut for Peterborough at just 17 and has played plenty at a tender age already. The 20-year-old has also featured regularly for the England U-19 and U-20 sides, but has been virtually ever-present for Posh in the third tier.

He has made 23 appearances in all competitions and scored twice so far. With Charlie Cresswell not in favour with Farke and Leeds looking less comfortable with club captain Liam Cooper at centre-back, they could be in the market for a new central defender. Edwards is a stylish player and modern-day defender.

He is a strong defensive dueller, as well as a confident and composed player in possession, whilst also being comfortable at either right or left-sided centre-back. He has more recovery speed and athleticism than Cresswell or Cooper, despite being weaker in the air. He is more suited to Farke's front-footed style of play, and would upgrade Leeds' back-up options should Cresswell look to move on temporarily with a loan, or permanently in the next couple of windows.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Signing a winger is not Leeds' priority in January, so any move for the Crystal Palace man would be contingent on Willy Gnonto departing for a new club. Rak-Sakyi is a player that attracted plenty of interest from Championship clubs in the summer after an incredible season on loan with Charlton Athletic last year. It seemed to be a two-horse race, as both Leicester City and Ipswich Town were named as possible destinations for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. However, he remained at Palace.

According to Alan Nixon, Birmingham City as well as Blackburn Rovers and Hull City were keen on bringing the exciting youngster to their respective clubs in this transfer window. The 21-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for the Addicks last campaign and dazzled with his speed and directness, as well as showcasing his two-footed ability. He could add a new dynamic for Leeds, as he is predominantly right-sided but left-footed, which is a profile Leeds lack outside of Ian Poveda on the flanks.

He has played eight times in all competitions for the Eagles so far this season, but with only two starts in the EFL Cup, and a loan may be the best thing for his development come January, if Palace change their stance on him by then. Leeds would be an excellent temporary home for him on their right flank, helping to retool their forward line to fix their issue with their wide men, whilst giving Rak-Sakyi exposure at a higher level in a promotion-chasing team.