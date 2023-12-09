Highlights Ipswich Town's strong start to the Championship season has put them in contention for a second consecutive promotion.

The January transfer window presents an opportunity for Ipswich to strengthen their squad and boost their chances of promotion.

Potential transfer targets should include defender Eiran Cashin, forward Amad Diallo, and playmaker Kwame Poku, who could all add quality and depth to the team.

Ipswich Town have made a sensational start to life back in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been the surprise package of the season so far, with the Tractor Boys competing for a second consecutive promotion.

The Suffolk outfit finished second in League One last year to earn their place back in the second tier.

And they are now on their way to a potential rise back to the Premier League, with the team sitting second in the table.

Who could Ipswich Town sign in January?

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

The January transfer window could prove a pivotal period of the club’s campaign, as they have the opportunity to strengthen the first team squad in order to boost their promotion chances.

Here, we look at the three realistic transfer targets Ipswich should be keeping tabs on this month ahead of the winter window opening in the new year…

Eiran Cashin

Ipswich Town’s defensive pairing of Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess has been pretty solid this season.

The duo have made the jump to the Championship quite well and they both suit McKenna’s style of play.

However, conceding goals has been an issue for Ipswich and some added competition at centre-back might be a solution the club looks at in January.

Cashin has attracted the attention of numerous clubs both in the Premier League and the Championship.

The Derby County defender is an exceptional talent that is ready to make the jump up to the second division.

He could add some defensive reinforcement and give McKenna some extra options to choose from at the back for the second half of the campaign.

The 21-year-old also has top flight potential, so could be a smart long-term investment if the club wants to take a view towards preparing for the top flight.

Amad Diallo

Amad was a starring forward in the Championship last season with Sunderland, becoming the Black Cats’ top scorer as they finished sixth.

The Ivorian has missed the first half of the season through injury, having picked up an issue during a tour of the US with Manchester United in the summer.

But he could bring an extra dimension to Ipswich’s attack in the second half of the campaign that could boost their chances of gaining automatic promotion.

The 21-year-old could be open to a Championship return if game time at Man United is limited, and McKenna must surely still have some sway with his former club.

Kwame Poku

Poku is another League One player that Ipswich will want to be keeping tabs on in December.

The Peterborough United playmaker has been linked with a move to Portman Road, but they face competition from the likes of Sunderland and West Brom, among others.

The 22-year-old has performed excellently in the third division so far this campaign and has been a big contributor in attack for the Posh.

Adding someone of his quality and potential to the team could be a smart way to strengthen their chances of a top two finish, making him someone to keep an eye on ahead of January.