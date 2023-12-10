Highlights Huddersfield Town's head coach Darren Moore is looking to bring in new players during the January transfer window to improve their position in the Championship.

Darren Moore has endured a tough start to life at Huddersfield Town, as he now battles to keep them out of relegation trouble this season.

After succeeding Neil Warnock earlier in the campaign, Moore was always going to need time to get his ideas across, and recent performances against Southampton and Sunderland suggest he is doing just that.

However, the January window could also be crucial, and you can be sure that the head coach is pushing owner Kevin Nagle as he looks to bring in a few new faces.

But, it won’t be easy, as we know the January window is notoriously difficult, whilst the Terriers won’t be in a position to blow their Championship rivals out of the water financially.

Nevertheless, Huddersfield will try to be active, and here we look at THREE targets they should be monitoring…

1 Luke Ayling

Bringing in a right-back is sure to be a target for Moore, and Leeds United’s Luke Ayling could be the ideal character to help the Terriers climb the Championship table.

The 32-year-old was integral to the Whites over the past few years, but he has lost his place in the XI under Daniel Farke, and he hasn’t even made the matchday squad for the past two games.

With his deal expiring in the summer, Ayling looks set to leave on a free, but he may want a switch before then.

Therefore, a loan to Huddersfield in the New Year would make sense. It would represent an upgrade for Moore in defence, whilst he also adds a leader to the dressing room.

For Ayling, he would have six months of regular game time before his deal runs out, which means he will be in the shop window. So, it’s a move that could suit all parties.

2 Tim Iroegbunam

This would be another loan, with midfielder Tim Iroegbunam highly-rated at Aston Villa, but he is understandably struggling for game time.

The England youth international spent the previous campaign with QPR, where he showed why he is regarded as a top talent on occasions, with some all-action displays.

He would bring an extra dynamism to the Terriers midfield, and his energy could help the side play with a higher press as Moore looks to improve the style.

The boss will also be aware of exactly what Irogbunam is all about, as he came through the ranks at West Brom, where Moore used to work.

3 Jake Young

Finally, it’s pretty clear that goals are an issue for the Yorkshire side, and it’s something they will look to address as a priority when the window opens.

And, one man who is no doubt attracting attention is Jake Young. The 22-year-old forward is currently with Swindon, on loan from Bradford, where he has scored 16 goals in 19 games.

Of course, there will be doubts about his ability to make the jump to the Championship, but that goal return shows Young has the instincts you would want from an attacker.

Plus, given his age, the Huddersfield-born player is only going to improve, so he could turn out to be a shrewd investment if a deal can get done.