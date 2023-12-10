Highlights Young defender Nelson Abbey could be a realistic January target for Derby County due to his impressive performances for Reading and potential for growth at League One level.

With only a month to go until the January transfer window, Paul Warne will be shortlisting targets to boost his Derby County squad.

The Rams are one of the teams in League One battling for a return to the Championship.

Warne made 12 new signings ahead of the campaign and may want to add to the many incomings the club saw over the summer.

Derby County Summer transfers. as per Transfermarkt Player Club Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Without Club Permanent

With that in mind, here are three realistic January targets Derby County should be keeping tabs on over December...

1 Nelson Abbey

Young defender Nelson Abbey has featured regularly for Reading this season in his breakout season and has even been named the vice-captain of the Royals.

The 20-year-old has shown that he has a bright future ahead but is ready to impact games at League One level already.

As the Royals are struggling with off-field issues, the Rams may be able to tempt Abbey away while the club could be forced to consider offers.

With his age, he has the potential to grow in a performing side and with Eiran Cashin tipped for a move in January, Derby may turn to Abbey to fill the void left by his departure.

2 Connor O'Riordan

Another potential replacement if Cashin leaves is Crewe centre-half Connor O'Riordan.

The Alex have a knack for producing good young talent and O'Riordan looks to be the next big thing coming out of the Mornflake Stadium.

Since returning from his loan spell with Raith Rovers in Scotland, O'Riordan has been a constant feature in Crewe's backline.

He even featured against the Rams in the FA Cup for Lee Bell's side, giving Connor Washington and later James Collins a tough time with his physicality.

He would be an ideal replacement for Cashin if he were to depart.

3 Macaulay Langstaff

Warne will likely be keen to add some forward firepower in January and someone who could bolster his attacking options is Notts County centre-forward Macaulay Langstaff.

Langstaff is enjoying his first season in the EFL, continuing where he left off last term when he bagged the record for most goals scored in a National League season.

He's already into double figures in this campaign and will likely be past 20 soon, which is certainly more than the Rams strikers have got this season.

Langstaff will offer pace, strength, and intelligence in front of goal. The goals he will bring may make a difference in Derby's promotion bid.

Whilst he isn't young, now 26, he is younger than three of Derby's striking options. With Collins, Washington, and Martyn Waghorn aged 30 or over, a younger option up front may tempt the Rams.

If Langstaff isn't already on the club's radar, he should be.