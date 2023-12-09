Highlights Coventry City is currently underperforming and needs to make improvements in the January transfer window.

Nathaniel Adjei is a potential signing target for the center-back position, as he has impressed with Hammarby.

Callum Styles and Cameron Brannagan are midfield options that Coventry should consider, as they can bring versatility and creativity to the team.

Coventry City will hope the turn of the new year will bring a change in results, as they sit in the bottom half of the table.

The Sky Blues were very impressive last season as they reached the Championship play-off final, but they missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Mark Robins’ group underwent several changes throughout the summer, as two key players, Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, left and reinforcements were brought in to try and fill the gap left.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

However, some of the new signings haven’t hit the ground running as the club would have hoped, and that has resulted in the Sky Blues not making a good start to this season.

They have so far underperformed from previous campaigns, so with the January transfer window not that far away from opening, they may have their eye on some more transfer business.

Here are three realistic targets the club should be keeping tabs on throughout the month of December…

1 Nathaniel Adjei

Adjei is a player that not all Coventry fans may be aware of, but they may have heard of him in the last few weeks.

It was recently reported by The Sun, that the Sky Blues have joined the chase for the centre-half.

It is believed that the Hammarby defender could cost in the region of £3 million after he’s been impressing for his current side.

The 21-year-old is said to have caught the attention of Scottish Premiership duo Celtic and Rangers, as well as Championship pair Sunderland and Preston North End.

But Coventry have now joined the race, and he should be a player they closely monitor over the coming weeks.

The centre-back has also recently joined Hammarby, but he has impressed this season, as he’s started the majority of their games. Furthermore, the centre-back area in Coventry’s squad is rather lacking in depth, so it may be wise to add in that area as they try to stop leaking goals.

2 Callum Styles

Styles looks to be a player who could well be on the move in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has caught the attention of sides such as Burnley, Sheffield United, and West Brom in recent weeks, but there is no reason why Coventry shouldn’t be taking an interest.

The Hungarian international has plenty of Championship experience under his belt, and he has shown that he can be very versatile, which is an added bonus for Robins as he always looks to utilise his squad.

Styles would give them a different option in the midfield area, as they are still searching for a player who can fill the void left by Hamer.

3 Cameron Brannagan

Talking about a player filling the Hamer void, Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan may be the perfect solution.

The 27-year-old has been on the books at Oxford since joining in 2018 from Liverpool, and in his five years at the club, he has been an ever-present and top performer.

Brannagan has been linked with a few Championship teams in the past, most recently Bristol City, but for whatever reason, a deal has never worked out.

The midfielder has been important once again as the U's eye an unlikely promotion, and with Coventry lacking creativity in midfield, Brannagan could be the ideal solution.

The former Liverpool man hasn’t played in the second tier before, but given how well he has performed in League One, he deserves a shot, and he could just give the Sky Blues a boost they need in that engine department.