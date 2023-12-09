Highlights Cardiff City have had a promising start to the Championship season and are in a good position in the race for the play-offs.

As we approach the halfway mark of the Championship season, Cardiff City find themselves in a good position in the competitive race for the play-offs.

There was fresh optimism over the summer following the appointment of Erol Bulut as manager, and he's managed to bring some excitement back to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Despite the club being unable to pay transfer fees over the summer, City will once again be able to spend money in the upcoming January transfer window, meaning there could be some exciting additions to bolster Bulut's play-off push.

Let's take a look at THREE players that Cardiff's scouts need to keep an eye on ahead of the start of 2024, who they could realistically bring to the club.

James Beadle

Cardiff don't really need to strengthen too many positions in January, but one area that could be looked at is in-between the sticks.

Runar Alex Runarsson's loan stint from Arsenal isn't going well at all - he has come into the starting 11 recently for Jak Alnwick, but he has been far from impressive and the Bluebirds could look to mutually terminate his deal.

Clubs are always looking at loan arrangements in January to see if changes need to be made, and sometimes players are recalled to move up a level to see if they can cut it - and that is what Cardiff should be doing by targeting Beadle.

The 19-year-old has spent the first half of the season on loan at Oxford United from Brighton, and he is clearly impressive as he earned the club's Player of the Month award for November.

Beadle spent time at Crewe on loan last season in League Two, so he's clearly progressing quickly, and having been capped by England at five different youth levels, the teenager could really offer Cardiff a steady pair of hands and good ability with the ball at his feet - something they're not currently getting.

Ali Al-Hamadi

We know that Cardiff could be in the market for a striker come the January window as Kieffer Moore is a live target for the club as they seek to bring the target man back to South Wales.

However, with the towering attacker not getting minutes for Bournemouth, he is not someone that Cardiff scouts can watch - Al-Hamadi is the man to watch out for though.

Cardiff aren't short of strikers, but more was expected from Bulut's options - Ike Ugbo has scored goals but not consistently, Yakou Meite has scored a limited amount and Kion Etete has only featured sporadically.

Al-Hamadi is already reportedly being tracked by Cardiff, and after his 10 goals in 19 appearances for AFC Wimbledon last season, the Iraq international is taking his form to another level in 2023-24 for the Dons.

The 21-year-old is into double figures for goal involvements in League Two already, and his all-round game looks to now be too good for the fourth tier of English football.

Whilst he'd likely cost in excess of £1.5 million and maybe a bit more, Al-Hamadi could be a great investment - even if he has spent time at Swansea during his career.

Callum Marshall

Should there be too much competition for Al-Hamadi, then the Bluebirds could turn back to the loan market for a completely different player in the form of Marshall.

The 19-year-old West Ham striker, who is a full Northern Ireland international, is still yet to make his Hammers first-team debut, but he continues to score on a regular basis for their under-21's with 15 goals in nine Premier League 2 matches so far this season.

Marshall has added three EFL Trophy goals to that in just three appearances, and he's showing the kind of instinct in-front of goal that suggests he's already for the Championship.

Unlike Al-Hamadi, who has strength and pace mixed together, Marshall is more of a slight figure but is diminutive, creative and scores goals for fun - his performances are worth watching by Cardiff to see if they can give him a platform from January onwards.