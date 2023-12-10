Highlights Bolton Wanderers are living up to early-season expectations and are favored to do well this season.

Bolton Wanderers are so far living up to early-season expectations as they look to seal a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Given that several big sides have left League One in the last couple of seasons, teams like Bolton have been backed to do well.

The Trotters performed well last season as they made it to the League One play-offs, but they were beaten in the semi-finals by Barnsley.

But with Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, and Plymouth Argyle all getting promoted, Bolton were favoured to do well this season.

The Lancashire side made some significant changes over the summer, as Ian Evatt wanted to make sure his side were ready to put last season behind them and go one better this time around.

Bolton Wanderers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nathan Baxter Chelsea Permanent Josh Dacres-Cogley Tranmere Rovers Permanent Joel Coleman Ipswich Town Permanent Dan Nlundulu Southampton Permanent Will Forrester Port Vale Permanent Carlos Mendes Luton Town Permanent Paris Maghoma Brentford Loan Zac Ashworth West Brom Loan

They look on course to do just that, but with January around the corner, Evatt may have in mind a few more additions he would like to make as they look to cement their place in the top two.

With that said, here we have looked at three realistic targets Bolton should be keeping an eye on during December…

1 Gavin Kilkenny

Kilkenny has been struggling for regular football for the last few seasons.

He found himself playing a lot for AFC Bournemouth in the 2021/22 season, but since then he hasn’t appeared for the Cherries, with him spending last season on loan at Stoke City and Charlton Athletic.

The midfielder played for the Addicks last season and in the summer, he was linked with a possible return. However, that didn’t happen, and he has remained with Bournemouth.

It is likely he will leave the club in the January transfer window, and he should be someone Bolton are keeping an eye on.

The 23-year-old is a very tidy footballer who has done well in the Championship and League One before but just needs to play more often.

He could be a useful midfield addition for the Trotters, as Evatt will like his style of play, as he’s very neat and composed on the ball.

2 Davis Keillor-Dunn

Keillor-Dunn will not be a name that is unknown to Bolton fans, as the winger was linked with a move to the Community Sheet Stadium during the summer transfer window.

The Trotters were not the only side interested in the player, but with him performing very well this season, they should still remain keen.

The 26-year-old has 11 goals to his name in 19 League Two appearances this season, as well as chipping in with four assists.

Bolton already have plenty of attacking options, but Keillor-Dunn would be an impressive addition and one that would upgrade their attack and increase their chances of promotion back to the second tier.

3 Jonson Clarke-Harris

Clarke-Harris seems set to leave Peterborough United in January as he enters the final six months of his contract.

The 29-year-old looked on course to join Bristol Rovers during the summer, but the deal fell through, and it is likely he won’t be short of options come January.

It was reported by Darren Witcoop in the summer that Bolton were said to be keeping an eye on the forward.

So, now that January is only a few weeks away, the experienced striker should still be someone the club is keeping an eye on, as he would be a very good addition indeed.

Clarke-Harris has netted 102 times in 261 appearances at the time of writing, and while the Trotters already have a prolific striker in Dion Charles, adding someone like Clarke-Harris would aid him and boost their attacking options.

The 29-year-old is also experienced in the Championship, so if Bolton end up there, he could be very useful heading into next season as well.