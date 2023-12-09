Highlights Blackburn Rovers' lack of depth and experience due to injuries and a small squad is hindering their promotion push in the Championship.

The team needs to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window to have a chance at competing for a top six spot.

Potential transfer targets for Blackburn Rovers could include Nesta Guinness-Walker, Derry Scherhant, and Devante Cole to address their defensive, attacking, and striking needs respectively.

The January transfer window looks as though it is set to be absolutely vital for Blackburn Rovers.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side has been ravaged by injuries this season, and with a small squad to begin with, that could threaten to hamper their promotion push considerably.

Rovers were without 11 senior players for their trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, meaning that on a bench of nine players, only four had played a single minute in the Championship.

Indeed, of that quartet to have featured in the league action for the club, only two, Dilan Markanday and Jake Garrett, had even started a game at this level.

That lack of depth and experience would ultimately tell on the pitch, with Rovers beaten 3-1 by the Championship's bottom club.

It seems clear therefore, that the Ewood Park club will have to strengthen their squad once the window reopens in January, if they are to have any chance of competing for a top six spot this season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three realistic potential targets for Blackburn Rovers come the January transfer window, right here.

1 Nesta Guinness-Walker

Right now, Harry Pickering is Blackburn's only senior and recognised left-back, and although Callum Brittain is also capable of filling that role, a lack of depth means he is often needed in other areas.

Another option on the left of defence could therefore be sensible, and Reading's Nesta Guinness-Walker, who was linked with a move to Ewood Park in the summer, could be a target to again consider come January.

The Royals own financial issues means they may want to raise funds in January, when the fact that the 24-year-old - who does have some Championship experience that could be useful to Rovers - is out of contract in the summer, and has not featured since October, could make him a candidate to move on in a deal Blackburn may be able to afford.

2 Derry Scherhant

Speaking after the summer window had closed, Blackburn Director of Football Gregg Broughton revealed the club missed out on a loan deal for a winger on the final day of the window.

Given right-back Brittain has found himself playing on the left wing recently, that may be an area they want to revisit at the turn of the year, and Scherhant, who was reportedly the subject of a loan offer from Blackburn in the summer, could be one to look into again.

The 21-year-old is capable of playing on the left hand side of attack, and given he has started just one league game for Hertha Berlin in the German second-tier this season, there may be some willingness to sanction a temporary move for him in January, in search of more regular game time.

3 Devante Cole

Although Blackburn did complete two long-awaited centre-forward signings in the summer in the former Niall Ennis and Semir Telalovic, both have so far struggled to make much of an impact in the league this season, for one reason or another.

Another option in that position may therefore need to be targeted, not least to ease the burden on Sam Szmodics, whose 14 league goals mean he has scored 11 more than any other Blackburn player this season. One candidate to fill that role is Devante Cole, who has been prolific in League One recently, with 11 goals in just 18 league games since the start of the campaign for Barnsley, backing up some fine form from last season.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Oakwell in the summer, which could make him an affordable January target for Rovers, and the fact that his dad, Andy, also spent a successful two-and-a-half-year spell at Blackburn Rovers as a player, could potentially also help the Ewood Park club prove successful were a battle for his services to develop.