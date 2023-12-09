Highlights Barnsley are aiming for promotion back to the Championship this season after narrowly missing out last year.

Manager Neill Collins brought in several new players during the transfer window, but the team is currently on the fringes of the play-off places.

The club will be looking to strengthen their options in the upcoming January transfer market to compete for a top-six finish and promotion.

Neill Collins arrived as manager in the summer following the departure of Michael Duff.

Collins brought several fresh faces into the first team squad during the transfer window, but the Yorkshire team are still only on the fringes of the play-off places.

Barnsley - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Max Watters Cardiff City Permanent Mael de Gevigney Mimes Olympique Permanent Sam Cosgrove Birmingham City Permanent Ben Killip Hartlepool Permanent Andy Dallas Solihull Moors Permanent Kacper Lopata Woking Permanent Kyran Lofthouse Woking Permanent Corey O'Keeffe Forest Green Rovers Permanent Liam Roberts Middlesbrough Loan Jamie McCart Rotherham United Loan Owen Dodgson Burnley Loan John McAtee Luton Town Loan

The upcoming January transfer market offers the club a chance to strengthen their options for the second half of the campaign.

Barnsley will need reinforcements if they are to compete for a top six finish and promotion to the Championship in 2024.

Here we look at the three players the Tykes should be keeping tabs on throughout December before the winter market opens next month…

1 Cameron Humphreys

Humphreys has struggled for game time at Ipswich Town this season as the team looks to fight for a second consecutive promotion and a place back in the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna utilised the youngster 17 times in League One last year but he has yet to make an appearance in the second tier.

A loan move away from Portman Road in January would be a smart move in order for the 20-year-old to continue his development with more consistent game time.

The Tykes could use some midfield reinforcement, and a young, promising player with something to prove could be a smart addition to Collins’ side.

This could be a short-term deal that works out well for both parties, as Humphreys is unlikely to get a look in at Ipswich in the second half of the campaign, and League One is likely best suited for his talent at this stage of his career.

2 Eliezer Mayenda

A Championship striker that Barnsley could consider a move for is Sunderland’s promising young forward Eliezer Mayenda.

Much may yet depend on the managerial situation at Sunderland, as well as the future of someone like Devante Cole.

But Barnsley may be in the market for a new forward in January, and the 18-year-old could be a smart short-term option.

The Spaniard has struggled to adapt to life in the Championship, so may need to take the step down to the third division to better adjust to English football.

A six-month spell at Barnsley might be what he needs to get up to speed and develop his game.

3 Ali Al-Hamadi

A more permanent option that Barnsley could look to in January is AFC Wimbledon’s Ali Al-Hamadi.

Al-Hamadi attracted a lot of attention earlier in the campaign due to his positive start to the term, but his recent goalscoring form has dried up a little.

This could open the door for Barnsley to sign the promising 21-year-old from the League Two club.

Al-Hamadi has the potential to make the jump up to League One, and the Yorkshire outfit could be an ideal landing spot if Cole departs Oakwell Stadium.