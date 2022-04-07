Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

3 realistic Fabio Carvalho replacements Fulham should consider ASAP after Liverpool transfer breakthrough

Fabio Carvalho is set to play his final few games for Fulham in the next month after a deal was reportedly agreed with Premier League giants Liverpool for his services.

The Reds failed in an attempt to secure a January deadline day deal for the talented teenager, who has scored seven Championship goals this season, with Jurgen Klopp and his transfer team leaving it too late in the day to complete a transfer.

With his contract coming to an end this summer though, Liverpool are said to have agreed a deal to secure the 19-year-old’s signature for the next few years, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Fulham will receive a £5 million fee, as well as £2.7 million in potential add-ons plus a sell-on clause.

Carvalho will need replacing in that number 10 role though and with the Cottagers set to return to the Premier League in the near future, let’s look at three players who could fill that role next season.

Guus Til

Soccer Football – Europa Conference League – Group E – Slavia Prague v Feyenoord – Sinobo Stadium, Prague, Czech Republic – November 25, 2021 Feyenoord’s Guus Til walks off the pitch after receiving red card REUTERS/David W Cerny

The quality of the Eredivisie – the Netherlands’ top division – can often be questioned, but what can’t be is Til’s scoring record this season.

The 24-year-old has netted 14 times in 27 league appearances from Feyenoord, where he’s on loan at from Spartak Moscow in Russia.

Due to the current situation in that country though, Til could potentially find himself being a free agent this summer should things not change – even if he isn’t, the form he’s currently showing will surely lead to transfer offers.

There’s no guarantee he would be good enough for the Premier League, but he may be worth a punt.

Jesse Lingard

Soccer Football – Premier League – Leeds United v Manchester United – Elland Road, Leeds, Britain – February 20, 2022 Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard in action with Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich REUTERS/Russell Cheyne EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

This would be a very ambitious one, however Fulham have splashed out in the past on players when in the Premier League and Lingard would not require a transfer fee.

The England international looks set to depart Manchester United this summer after a lack of game-time, and whilst there will no doubt be interest from the likes of Newcastle United, the London lifestyle may be one that Lingard craves.

He would be a guaranteed starting figure at Craven Cottage and he could be a player that the club build around for the next few years as well as Aleksandar Mitrovic.

John Swift

Soccer Football – Championship – Bristol City v Reading – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain – February 9, 2022 Reading?s John Swift scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images/Peter Cziborra EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

One player who deserves a crack at the top flight following this season’s exploits is Swift, who despite playing in a struggling Reading side has played individually like a top Championship player.

The 26-year-old has 11 goals and 13 assists to his name this season, and whilst he’s always had the ability to play for perhaps a low-level Premier League team, injuries have recently held him back.

Swift is coming into his peak years now though and available on a free this summer, Fulham could do a heck of a lot worse than snapping him up.


