3 realistic Emi Buendia replacements Norwich City should eye if midfielder departs

Norwich City may have won promotion to the Premier League, but they could still face a battle to keep hold of key players this summer.

Max Aarons is a player that has plenty of admirers, and Emi Buendia is someone that the Canaries will surely receive bids for given the interest in him. The attacking midfielder was outstanding as Daniel Farke’s men won the title, scoring 15 goals and registering the same number of assists in 39 games.

Such form saw the 24-year-old rewarded with a call-up to the Argentinian national team, which will only enhance his reputation.

The Yellows have shown in the past that they will not stand in the way of their players if big offers come in, so a departure can’t be ruled out.

If he does leave, replacing Buendia will be a tough task. However, Norwich would surely get a fee in excess of £30m for the playmaker, so they will have serious funds to get a new addition in. Here we look at THREE they should target…

Matheus Pereira

The Brazilian has been the standout player for West Brom this season and he will surely be looking to leave following their relegation.

Obviously, Norwich wouldn’t get a free run at the player, so it would be tough to convince him to join ahead of more established Premier League clubs.

But, perhaps unlike elsewhere, if Buendia did depart, Pereira would be guaranteed a first-team spot and he may see Norwich as the ideal place to get regular minutes and to show what he can do in an attack-minded side.

Ademola Lookman

Another player who starred for a relegated side was Lookman, who was on loan at Fulham from RB Leipzig.

Even though the Germans will be under new management next season, it’s hard to imagine that the wide man will have a future with the Bundesliga outfit, so a move seems inevitable.

Again, some may feel this is ambitious for Norwich, but Lookman has struggled for consistency which may put off more established clubs. Working under Farke could be exactly what he needs to get his career on track and to deliver regularly on the promise he has shown.

Whether it’s on loan or for a fee, this could be one the club can do.

David Brooks

Realistically, this will only be a possibility if Bournemouth fail to go up.

If that happens, Brooks would be entering the final year of his deal and the Cherries will want to cash in, so he could be available for a decent fee.

Capable of playing from the right side and cutting in, the Welsh international would flourish in this stylish Norwich side.