3 realistic cut-price Bright Osayi-Samuel replacements that QPR should consider

Bright Osayi-Samuel is set to depart the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium come the summer of this year with Queens Park Rangers announcing recently that the winger has reached a pre-contract agreement with Turkish side Fenerbahce ahead of a move to the club.

The attacker has long been linked with a departure from the West London outfit after Eberechi Eze left for Crystal Palace and with his current deal expiring in six months time has been able to negotiate with foreign clubs this month, thus leading to the agreement over his proposed move to Europe with Fener.

A key player since joining the club back in 2017 from Blackpool, Osayi-Samuel has made over 100 appearances for the R’s and will be sorely missed when he does eventually depart for pastures new.

Here, we take a look at THREE realistic cut-price replacements for the winger that QPR should consider…

Alex Pritchard

The Huddersfield Town winger has already been linked with a move to Mark Warburton’s side by the Telegraph and would certainly come at a cut price due to his current expiring contract with the Terriers.

Capable of playing on either flank or as a number ten, Pritchard is now stranger to playing in London having previously turned out for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in the past.

He would also offer much needed goals from midfield, with the player having previously shone during spells in the Championship with Norwich as a semi-regular scorer.

With time running out, the ex-Swindon Town loanee could well be a good short term fix for Warburton to turn too this month.

Josh Sims

Amongst one of the most creative players in League One under Darren Moore at Doncaster Rovers, Sims could well be another option that the R’s could consider.

The Southampton youngster also has a contract that is due to expire this summer and could well be on the move again after returning to his parent club in recent weeks following the end of spell with Donny.

Recently linked with R’s, Sims will be keen to move to a club where he is guaranteed to start after falling out of favour with Saints and could be tempted by a move to the Championship.

With six assists to his name already this term, the winger could well be the answer to QPR’s problems.

Callum Harriott

The Colchester United winger is a bit more of a wildcard option but could however be tempted to move back up the leagues after reinventing himself in League Two over the past few years.

A third player on our list which has an expiring contract in the summer, Harriott has impressed for the U’s, notching up five goals and five assists from a wide position.

He previously failed to make the grade in the Championship at Reading but could be open to moving back to London after coming through previously with Charlton Athletic as a youngster.

At the age of 26, the winger is now entering his prime years and could well fill the creative void left by Osayi-Samuel’s impending departure.