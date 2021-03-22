3 realistic Britt Assombalonga replacements Middlesbrough should eye if he does depart this summer

Britt Assombalonga was once again left out of the Middlesbrough squad at the weekend as they fell to defeat away at Millwall, with Teesside Live reporting that it could be a signal of the end of the striker’s career with the club.

The 28-year-old club captain has become gradually isolated by Neil Warnock at the Riverside Stadium and is seemingly heading for the exit door this summer as his contract runs down towards expiry in June.

It is becoming abundantly clear that the player isn’t in his manager’s plans and as a result the DR Congo international has only been afforded a minor cameo appearance against Stoke City earlier in the month.

As a result, Boro are likely to be searching for a new frontman this summer to fill the void that will be left by the former Peterborough United frontman’s exit and as such we have identified THREE realistic replacements that they could well move for…

Charlie Wyke

The former Boro man has been ripping up trees for near neighbours Sunderland of late and is by far one of League One’s most prolific marksmen this term.

Wyke originally came through the youth ranks at the Riverside and could well be open to returning to his former stomping ground this summer after making a name for himself elsewhere.

Given that the striker’s current deal expires in June, it is perhaps unsurprising that he has already been linked with a move back to his former club as speculation mounts.

The Black Cats will fight tooth and nail to keep their star man however the pull of a return home could well be too hard for Wyke to ignore in the long run.

Joe Pigott

A proven scorer at League One level with current club AFC Wimbledon, Pigott could well be keen to try his hand in the Championship this summer as he continues to thrive for the South London club.

A tall yet technically gifted forward, the 27-year-old would offer the same sort of hold up play that Assombalonga contributes and would also provide a good outlet if Warnock chooses to go direct.

The goals may have dried up for the ex-Charlton Athletic man of late however he has been showing his creative skills well and set up Ryan Longman for his first goal of the afternoon on Saturday against his former side.

Boro may well switch their attentions towards the Dons’ frontman if they decide to go in search of a low cost option that also provides good quality in front of goal.

Dion Charles

The technically gifted Northern Irishman has been a revelation for Accrington Stanley this term and would be a great player for Boro to pick up with the future in mind.

Picked up from non league Southport, the 25-year-old has gone on to notch an impressive 17 goals in all competitions for his side and is likely to be a wanted man this summer.

He currently has just a few months left on his current contract and would be an absolute steal for any Championship side on a free transfer this summer.

Warnock has already shown during in time at Boro that he has an eye for a bargain and he could well be tempted by this dazzling forward who can play anywhere along the frontline.