3 realistic Ben Garner replacements Charlton Athletic could consider

Charlton Athletic have sacked manager Ben Garner after just under six months in charge.

Garner arrived at The Valley from Swindon Town in the summer, after leading the Robins to the League Two play-offs, where they lost to Port Vale in the semi-finals on penalties.

But it has not worked out well for the 42-year-old and he departs with the Addicks sitting 17th in the League One table, seven points from the play-offs, but also just seven points above the relegation zone.

Garner’s final game in charge was a 1-0 home defeat to Cheltenham Town on Friday night, with Alfie May’s 84th-minute goal securing all three points for the visitors, proving to be the final straw for owner Thomas Sandgaard.

The loss to the Robins extended Charlton’s winless run to five games and they have only won five of their 20 league games this campaign, with too many draws proving costly.

Garner departs with a record of nine wins, 12 draws and eight defeats from his 29 games in charge in all competitions, with a win percentage of just 31%.

It leaves Sandgaard looking for his fourth permanent appointment since taking over the club in September 2020.

But who will be the next man through the door? Here are some of the possible contenders.

Leam Richardson

If Sandgaard wants someone with a track record of League One success, then there is perhaps no better candidate out there right now than Richardson.

The 43-year-old was sacked by Championship side Wigan Athletic in November with the club in the relegation zone, despite extending his contract just weeks earlier.

Richardson did an excellent job at the DW Stadium, taking over against a backdrop of administration and significant financial issues, but he managed to lead the Latics to safety in the third tier.

He then oversaw a remarkable turnaround last season, securing promotion back to the Championship by winning the title with 92 points.

During his time in Lancashire, Richardson showed he knew how to recruit well and build a team with a winning mentality and he will surely be near the top of the list for League One vacancies now he is available.

Lee Bowyer

Bowyer would potentially get a quite a mixed reaction from supporters should he return to The Valley.

The 45-year-old began his playing career at the club and also took his first steps into management with the Addicks, initially taking over as caretaker in March 2018, before being appointed permanently in September of that year.

Bowyer led the club to promotion from League One in 2019, beating Sunderland 2-1 in the play-off final, but he could not prevent relegation back to the third tier after just one season.

He departed in March 2021 to take over at another of his former clubs in Birmingham City and he successfully managed to keep the Blues up in the Championship for two consecutive seasons, despite the off-the-field uncertainty at St Andrews.

Bowyer was dismissed by the Blues in July, but the decent job he did in the Midlands should earn him another opportunity somewhere.

He was the last Charlton manager to have any notable success and with fan unrest growing against Sandgaard, Bowyer could be the perfect man to handle that kind of hostile environment after his experiences with unpopular owners at Birmingham and in his previous spell in South East London.

Jon Brady

Sandgaard may be deterred from making appointments from League Two given his experiences with Garner but there is no shortage of managerial talent in the lower divisions.

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has done an excellent job at Sixfields, missing out on automatic promotion last season on goal difference before being defeated by Mansfield Town in the play-off semi-finals.

But Brady has shown his credentials again this year and the Cobblers currently sit third, five points clear of fourth-placed Barrow, and look firmly on course to go one better than they did last term.

The Australian has a growing reputation and was recently linked with the vacancy at Championship side Luton Town before Rob Edwards’ appointment.

It remains to be seen whether Sandgaard is willing to pay compensation to appoint a manager who is in work, but if he is, then Brady could be one of those currently employed that he considers.