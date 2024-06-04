Birmingham City were relegated to the third tier of English football for the first time since 1995 but will be hopeful of bouncing back up to the Championship at the first time of asking if they can appoint the right man in the dugout.

They have yet to find a new manager for the 2024/25 season. However, under new ownership, the Blues have certainly shown ambition and the first shoots of a potential start of an exciting new dawn had begun to spring last year, but relegation has undone some of the good work in the summer, with managerial appointments a particular issue.

Relegation is hoped to be just a small setback in the club's current situation. Those involved with the club will hope that this is just an early blip in an otherwise promising new era for the club. However, they will need to get it right this time after the diaster of Wayne Rooney from John Eustace's strong early start.

Alex Neil is reportedly in ‘pole position’ to land the Birmingham job after holding productive talks with the club over the managerial vacancy. Tony Mowbray came in after Rooney to steer the club to safety, but a health issue meant he had to step back, with Gary Rowett coming in for the run-in.

With Mowbray unable to continue, the club have been tasked with bringing in a new head coach, and a host of names have been linked with the role in the past few weeks. However, it was revealed by John Percy that Neil had held talks with Birmingham City over the managerial vacancy and was deemed a good option.

The news comes after Birmingham's recent hopes of appointing Liam Rosenior as their new manager suffered a blow after journalist Alan Nixon reported that the 39-year-old is not currently interested in taking charge at St. Andrew's. Whilst recent reports state that the club have also interviewed Frank Lampard about the vacancy. According to Football Insider, the Blues held talks with the former midfielder over potentially replacing Tony Mowbray.

Nothing has since progressed after those initial reports linking Neil with the role, and talks may well have stalled. With that in mind, here we have taken a look at three alternative options for Blues to consider in the meantime.

1 Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson is one of the hottest young managers in the EFL right now, having masterminded MK Dons’ run into the League Two play-offs at the back end of the season.

Having joined from Gateshead - after catching the eye in the National League - when the club were in the bottom half of the table, the former Newcastle United defender turned fortunes around to see them finish fourth in the fourth tier.

With a focus on ball-playing, expansive football, Williamson’s sides are known to score plenty of goals and taking risks in possession when building the ball up out from the back, and he is a manager destined for a higher level at some stage. His football would translate well to a Blues side expected to be the dominant team in the majority of their games next season.

Play-off humbling to Crawley Town aside, it has been a magnificent first season in the EFL for the 40-year-old, and if City don’t make the move for him this summer it is only a matter of time before another team higher up the pyramid make a move for him. With better technical profiles in attacking areas, Williamson could thrive with Birmingham.

Mike Williamson MK Dons record - per Transfermarkt Played Wins Draws Losses Win% 38 20 5 13 52.6%

2 Richie Wellens

The job Richie Wellens has done at Leyton Orient has been incredibly impressive. Orient play an effective and functional brand of football and have put in some exceptional performances in the past year, despite the fact they are reasonably new to the third tier.

Already having promotions on his CV from his time at Orient and Swindon Town, he would be a very shrewd appointment for a number of sides at the top end of League One or even at Championship level.

Whilst Blues are now in the same league as Leyton Orient, it could be argued that they are a big enough club for Wellens to be tempted by this move, with better resources available to him, and a higher ceiling than his current side in terms of where they could end up in the coming years.

The 44-year-old may have something to build on at Brisbane Road, but an offer from Birmingham would give Wellens something to think about if he thinks that he has taken Orient as far as he can at this point.

3 Leam Richardson

Richardson is a manager who has previous experience in League One, having guided Wigan Athletic to a title-winning campaign in his first managerial role. The former Wigan boss worked at the club at a time when finances and the uncertainty of whether they would remain a football club existed.

He managed to put together a team that was hungry and determined to gain promotion back to the Championship. In many people’s eyes, he was harshly sacked at Wigan, a decision you would think the Latics hierarchy may regret making.

The 44-year-old has still got a high stock in management, particularly at League One level. When also considering he is recently unemployed, he is definitely worth looking at for a number of third tier sides this summer, and particularly in Birmingham's case.

He can be a manager that looks to build the club up again, and you wouldn’t expect him to be out of management for much longer, whilst he has experience of turning top-end League One sides into automatic promotion challengers. His sacking at Rotherham United came as a shock given what he has achieved at this level previously.