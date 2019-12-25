3 Reading FC wonderkids that you feel can breakthrough in 2020

Mark Bowen seems to have steadied the ship somewhat at the Madejski Stadium, with Reading currently sitting in 16th place after a first half of the season that most supporters would be forgiven for wanting to forget.

The Berkshire based club are currently still in the midst of a transition, with the club still recovering from their disastrous start to the campaign under former boss Jose Gomes, Bowen will be keen for an improvement from his players as we head into the new year.

The club spent heavily during the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of George Puscas and Luca Joao from Inter Milan and Sheffield Wednesday respectively, with most of the new imports failing to have a lasting effect on proceedings so far.

QUIZ: Can you name every top Reading goalscorer from the last 15 seasons? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Who was Reading's top goalscorer in the 2004/2005 season? (league only) Dave Kitson Dean Morgan Nicky Forster Les Ferdinand

Despite showing a preference for utilising the talents of more experienced players this term, Bowen could well be keen to blood some of his younger stars in the new year.

Here, we take a look at THREE Reading wonderkids that we feel could make a breakthrough in 2020….

Thierry Nevers

Already tipped for big things by many, Nevers could well make more of an impact in the new year for the Royals, with the academy graduate having made a big impression at various youth levels for the club.

More of an attacking midfielder, Nevers has contributed his fair share of goals this term for the club’s under-23s this season, whilst also laying on several for his teammates.

Expect to see more of the youngster as we head into the new year, with the playmaker having already made the first team squad this term as an unused substitute during the 4-2 Carabao Cup win over Plymouth Argyle.

Josh Barrett

Having been on the scene for the Royals for a few years now, it is strange to many that Barrett is still only 21 years of age, with the attacking midfielder having signed his first professional contract at the Madejski Stadium back in 2015.

Possessing a good range of passing and an eye for goal to boot, Barrett could well prove to be an important member of the squad as we move into the new year, particularly with the Royals sometimes lacking a real creative spark in the centre of the field.

Michael Olise

The 18-year-old midfielder has already made three first team appearances for the Royals this term and could well be in line for many more in 2020, after making a lasting impression on Bowen in recent weeks.

Something of a midfield maestro despite his tender years, Olise possesses the ability to turn defence into attack into the blink of an eye, by making positive box to box runs and utilising his impressive range of passing to get his team up the pitch in swift fashion.