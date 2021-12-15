3 Reading FC transfers in or out that could happen next month

Considering the need to reduce costs at the Select Car Leasing Stadium to stay within the EFL’s agreed business plan, Reading are unlikely to splash the cash in January on new additions.

This plan was put in place as part of the Royals’ sanction for breaching the governing body’s Profitability and Sustainability rules – and these restrictions are likely to make it more difficult for the Berkshire outfit to tie players down to new contracts.

With this in mind, the second-tier side may decide to cash in on a few of their players to avoid losing them for free in the summer, as several first-teamers look set to walk away at the end of the campaign for nothing as things currently stand.

However, the second-tier side’s situation isn’t simple, and this is mainly due to the lack of squad depth they have in some areas and their persistent injury crisis this season.

With the Royals needing to name several academy players on their bench for much of the 2021/22 campaign so far, selling some of their most important players could be costly as they look to escape the jaws of relegation and prepare for what could be a turbulent summer.

There doesn’t seem to be a huge amount happening in terms of potential incomings, but there’s still likely to be some movement at the Select Car Leasing Stadium next month and ahead of the winter window, we take a look at three transfers that could potentially happen.

John Swift

It wouldn’t be a Reading-related transfer article if Swift wasn’t involved in some form or another – and the 26-year-old looks set to be one of the first names out of the door when the summer comes along.

However, a January move also can’t be ruled out considering he’s one of the Berkshire side’s most valuable assets, and losing him for nothing at the end of the season would be another crushing blow after seeing the likes of Omar Richards and Danny Loader move on for free in the last 18 months.

Football League World understands Burnley, Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all interested in recruiting the ex-Chelsea man after seeing him record eight goals and nine assists in 21 league appearances this term.

Other top-tier teams are also thought to be in the race for his signature, though the quartet mentioned in particular are keen on tying up a deal for the advanced midfielder when next month comes along to avoid the risk of losing him to another team.

He missed his current side’s last game against West Brom, but is said to be closing in on a return so this shouldn’t scupper any potential winter move.

Josh Laurent

Ex-Shrewsbury Town midfielder Laurent has been one of the first names on the teamsheet since his arrival from Shropshire in 2020, but his deal is also set to expire at the end of the season and as one of the most influential players in the second tier on his day, it would be no surprise to see him move on.

When Andy Rinomhota returns, they have Danny Drinkwater, Dejan Tetek and Tom Dele-Bashiru also available as other options in the middle of the park, making this area one they could potentially afford to trim down in their quest to comply with their new EFL restrictions.

He was reported by The Athletic (August 2; 13:35) to have been the subject of at least one bid from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest in the summer – but it remains to be seen whether they enter the race for him again with Braian Ojeda now at their disposal.

Brighton and Rangers were also thought to be interested in the midfielder in the spring, so a move cannot be ruled out at this stage.

George Puscas

Romanian forward Puscas has endured a miserable time this season, failing to score in any of his 21 appearances this term and recently being left out in favour of ex-England international Andy Carroll.

Winger Junior Hoilett also moved ahead of him in the pecking order earlier in the season before his injury, a damning indictment of his performances this season after making a half-promising start to his time in Berkshire.

With Lucas Joao expected to be back in January, Carroll unlikely to come out of the starting lineup at this stage, Jahmari Clarke available as a young option and Yakou Meite to return later on in the season, the Royals may decide to send the 25-year-old out on a loan deal.

However, that may only happen if another forward comes in to replace him, though a departure may not be as far away as it seems with CFR Cluj previously reported to be interested in his services.