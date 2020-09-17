3 Reading FC players we can see leaving the Madejski Stadium by Friday October 16th

It’s been an interesting few weeks at the Madejski Stadium, with Reading appointing Veljko Paunović as their new manager ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Royals got off to the perfect start in Paunović’s first league match in charge as well, as they beat Derby County by two goals to nil away from home.

It means that the Berkshire-based side are now sat joint-top of the Championship table, and they’ll be eager to build on an impressive start to this year’s league campaign.

With the summer transfer window edging closer to closing, we take a look at THREE Reading players that we can see leaving the Madejski Stadium before Friday 16th October.

Marc McNulty

McNulty has struggled for consistent game time with the Royals since arriving from Coventry City.

He spent last year’s campaign on loan with both Sunderland and Scottish side Hibernian, but failed to make a notable impact with either club.

The Scotsman has since returned to Reading, and featured in both of their Carabao Cup matches. According to Berkshire Live, McNulty has emerged as a potential transfer target for Gillingham.

He is likely to be behind Lucas Joao, George Puscas and Sam Baldock in the pecking order, and will surely be looking for a move elsewhere.

Sam Walker

Walker has often been Reading’s second-choice goalkeeper, but now find’s himself behind Rafael and Luke Southwood in the pecking order at the Madejski Stadium.

This could mean that he’s looking to move elsewhere, although it remains to be seen as to whether any clubs are keen on signing him before the summer transfer window closes.

Sam Baldock

Baldock is another player that has been pushed down the pecking order due to new signings over the years at the Madejski Stadium.

Lucas Joao and George Puscas are ahead of him at this moment in time, and with the form of Joao in particular, it seems as though Baldock will have to look at other options if he is to find regular game time anytime soon.