Reading haven’t had the greatest of 12 months spells, with plenty of negatives that led to their relegation from the Championship back in May.

But despite their breaching of the EFL’s Profit and Sustainability rules as well as not paying HMRC on time on multiple occasions, the Royals didn’t do so badly in the transfer window that has just closed.

New head coach Ruben Selles was able to keep a core of his senior players as well as some youngsters who are poised to make an impression in League One this season.

And alongside that are a plethora of new signings - some with plenty of third tier experience and others that have the potential to go on to bigger and better things.

Of course though, there were players that ended up departing but there were individuals who surprisingly remain on the books at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Let’s take a look at three Royals individuals who are somehow still among Selles’ squad for the 2023-24 season.

Ovie Ejaria

When signed from Liverpool back in 2019, initially on loan twice before a permanent switch a year-and-a-half later, Ejaria had all the tools to be one of the best creative players in the Championship.

But despite showing flashes of his brilliance over the years, Ejaria just hasn’t hit the heights expected - especially when the Royals paid a reported £3.5 million for his services.

The creative midfielder played just eight times in the second tier of English football last season, with his final appearance of the campaign coming all the way back in November 2022 because of injury troubles.

With less than one year of his contract at the club now, it remains to be seen how much the 25-year-old will feature under Selles, but if he gets back to full fitness then there is a player there that could be an asset at League One level.

Tom McIntyre

The Royals academy graduate is one ‘senior’ player that is unlikely to ever kick up a fuss at not being able to get a move upwards, with links to Blackburn Rovers emerging later on in the window.

McIntyre played 38 times in the Championship last season, featuring in a number of different positions on the pitch including his favoured centre-back, but he hasn’t always been in Selles’ starting 11 to start the 2023-24 season.

The 24-year-old is a player that could probably do a job in the Championship for someone, but now he faces a battle to even get in Selles’ starting 11.

Nesta Guinness-Walker

Left-back Guinness-Walker was one of the players that was reportedly told he may be allowed to leave this summer to raise funds amid interest from West Brom - despite playing 28 times in the Championship last season.

Still bound by transfer restrictions last year, Guinness-Walker joined after a stint at AFC Wimbledon and was in and out of the team under Paul Ince, but after two league matches of the 2023-24 season he hasn’t been seen since.

It now looks as though the 23-year-old will now be restricted to under-21’s football as an overage player for the next few months, having not been able to secure himself a move away from the SLC Stadium.