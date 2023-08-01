Highlights West Brom fans can be optimistic about the upcoming season under Carlos Coberan's leadership and the opportunity to assess and construct the team during pre-season and the summer transfer window.

The signing of Jeremy Sarmiento has added excitement to the team, but more new faces are expected before the transfer window ends.

Striker Sory Kaba, known for his physical prowess, goal-scoring instincts, and his occasional stunning overhead kicks, is a potential addition to the team and could bring valuable qualities to West Brom.

West Bromwich Albion supporters have every reason to harbour more optimism heading into the 2023/24 campaign.

It is, after all, the first full term of Carlos Coberan's tenure in the West Midlands, and having the opportunity to assess and construct across pre-season and a summer transfer window could prove crucial to how the Spaniard implements his philosophy and progresses the club moving forward.

They have penned just the one signing thus far in the form of Jeremy Sarmiento, however, the on-loan Brighton winger possesses an exciting skillet that should see him flourish in the Championship.

Naturally, they are striving to lure more fresh faces through the door before the transfer window concludes at the end of the month, and there is a particular emphasis on getting business done swiftly given the trials tribulations that lie ahead on the August calendar.

An opening day trip to Ewood Park will provide a stern test, and after taking on Michael Duff's Swansea City at home the following week, the crash course truly arrives in subsequent fixtures against Leeds United and Middlesbrough, both of whom are widely tipped to launch strong promotion surges this season.

How they fare in those to showdowns may well give fans an idea of how competitive the side can be.

One player they will hope to be a part of not only that but also the curtain-raiser in Lancashire this weekend, though is FC Midjytlland striker Sory Kaba, who has been linked with a move to the Hawthorns amid an ongoing striker search.

Kaba spent the second half of last season on loan with Championship rivals Cardiff City and helped the Bluebirds to preserve their second-tier status for another year by scoring eight times from 17 outings, 12 of which were starts, even finding the back of the net against Coberan's side back in March.

With the Baggies in reported pursuit, here are three qualities that Kaba would bring to the table if he does make the switch in the near future...

Physical prowess

Put simply, Kaba is a unit.

The 10-time Guinean International stands at an almighty 6'3, but it is the way in which he uses his natural physical gifts to overcome defenders and provide a chief focal point for his side.

Tasked with leading the line for what was a direct Sabri Lamouchi outfit with an emphasis on percentage football, Kaba won 5.66 aerial duels per 90 minutes, which placed him above 86% of Championship strikers.

Naturally, then, this saw the frontman emerge as a real threat in the air, and three of his eight league goals under the Frenchman came with his head.

Truthfully, it does come at some expense; Kaba's strengths and weaknesses are rather easy to decipher and, from a technical standpoint, his output is much more minimal.

He is not the type of striker who will interchange or drop deep to get on the ball and direct involvement in attacking patterns of play which does make him something of a stylistic mismatch for a side with the overarching modus operandi of maintaining possession and deploying a fluid, free-flowing brand of football in the final third.

But that does not mean that Kaba would not be a success for the Baggies - it is just simply better to focus on what he can do as opposed to what he cannot.

Capable of bullying opponents both on the ground and in the air, Kaba naturally draws in defenders and can act as a decoy to open up space for teammates, and he remains firmly a penalty box striker who will typically operate within the same area of the pitch and refrain from taking too much part in the build-up.

And he also represents a suitable option to cover for Daryl Dike amid his ongoing injury difficulties too, which is useful as it helps West Brom to maintain that footballing profile up top.

An eye for goal

While the 28-year-old was never going to dazzle at Cardiff from an aesthetic perspective, he quickly captured the hearts of supporters with his natural goalscoring instincts.

In football, it is often understated just how difficult it is to continuously be in the right place at the right time, to capitalise upon the slightest bit of space in the penalty area, and to possess the movement to quickly get across the box.

Kaba made it look easy at times.

He ranked above 96% of Championship strikers last season for both goals (0.63) and goals per shot (0.23) per 90 minutes, proving just how clinical and ruthless he is when presented with opportunities.

It is all the more impressive when you consider Cardiff's on-pitch circumstances too, where, even though the tactical system was befitting of his footballing arsenal, the service was not quite as forthcoming and he spent much of his time essentially feeding off of scraps.

Cardiff's leading assist maker was former-Baggies forward Callum Robinson with six (3.0 xA), though he missed the rest of the campaign from February onwards, which meant that there was even more prominent absence of inventiveness in the side.

With players such as John Swift, Jed Wallace, and Sarmiento at West Brom now, however, Kaba will not face such shortcomings.

A party trick

Across the board, Kaba typically tends to do what it says on the tin.

An archetypal target man, he is blessed with outstanding physical qualities and offers much less in terms of technical ability, but he has one trick up his sleeve that will stun supporters.

That is, as Bluebirds fans require no reminder of, his unwavering penchant to attempt sensational overhead kicks.

Granted, Kaba ended up watching the ball fly into the stands from most of his tries, but, every so often, they have bore fruit and he showed off his bizarre specialty during a recent training session with parent Midtjylland.

Thankfully, though, he does not only execute them to perfection on the training ground.

During an emphatic 3-1 victory away at Watford towards the back-end of the season, which eventually proved key to Cardiff's survival, Kaba rose high to chest the ball under control from Perry Ng's delivery into the area before dispatching an astonishing overhead kick on the cusp of half-time that put the game beyond doubt.

Unsurprisingly, the strike was subsequently nominated as the club's Goal of the Season, and wherever he plays his football next season, you can expect Kaba to be trying to repeat that success on a routine basis.