3 qualities Valerien Ismael would bring to the table at West Brom if he makes switch from Barnsley

West Brom’s managerial search has taken yet another major potential twist with reports having now emerged that Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael is the candidate they want to bring in.

According to the latest report from The Telegraph reporter John Percy, West Brom have made Ismael their new number one choice for the role of succeeding Sam Allardyce at the Hawthorns.

It is believed that talks are now ongoing between both West Brom and Barnsley to try and sort out a potential deal. While the Baggies are willing to pay the £2 million buyout fee that it would take to bring the 45-year-old to the Hawthorns this summer.

That suggests that the Baggies might finally be able to land their new manager and that they will be able to start concentrating at last on preparing for life back in the Championship next season.

With Ismael now potentially making the switch from Barnsley to the Hawthorns, we look at THREE qualities he would bring to the table for West Brom…

Transforming a losing mentality into a winning one

One of the most impressive things that Ismael has done during his time in charge of Barnsley is his transformation of the Tykes’ mentality from more of a losing one to a winning one.

The Yorkshire club were inside the bottom three when he took over at Oakwell and from that position he gradually turned things around and got his side approaching games in a much more confident fashion. That resulted in them making it all the way to the play-offs against the odds.

West Brom have just come off the back of a season where they have managed to win just five of their 38 Premier League matches, losing 22 games in the process on their way to relegation.

The new manager that walks into the club will have to swiftly turn that around and get the players into a position where they can start winning regularly.

Ismael has already shown he can do that with a squad at Barnsley that does not contain anywhere near the quality that he will inherit at the Hawthorns. Therefore, he should be able to repeat that success with the Baggies.

Developing young and talented players

Over recent years West Brom have struggled to develop and get the best out of some of their most promising younger players that have made a breakthrough into the first-team. The likes of Sam Field, Kyle Edwards and Rekeem Harper have not been able to make as big of an impression as they could have done at the Hawthorns.

Ismael’s arrival might be able to change all of that. The 45-year-old showed at Barnsley that he has the potential to work with young talents such as Callum Styles and Daryl Dike and get the very best out of them in the Championship on a consistent basis. As a result, both players have been linked with moves to the Premier League this summer.

If Ismael could work his magic with some of the younger players at West Brom that might emerge through their academy in the next few years, then the Baggies will have some extra assets available to them who they can look to develop and maybe even sell on for large profits.

Installing a clear identity

Another major quality that Ismael has brought to Barnsley is a real clear identity of how he wants his side to go about achieving results in the Championship. The 45-year-old has demanded everything from his players and he managed to get all of his squad on board with that attitude.

Barnsley played with a real aggression and an intent to get after teams and make life very difficult for their opponents with their work-rate out of possession. If he can do that with West Brom then the Baggies will be able to win the ball back further up the pitch and cause major issues for opposing defenders in the Championship with their attacking quality.

The Baggies are in need now of getting a manager in for the long-term after they have seen both Slaven Bilic and Allardyce depart over the last year. Ismael could be the right person to come in and set out a blueprint for how West Brom are going to be playing over the next few years.