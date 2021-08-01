3 qualities that Siriki Dembele would bring to Bournemouth if club strikes transfer agreement with Peterborough United

Bournemouth have been named as one of the three Championship clubs in pursuit of Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele, as reported by The Sun.

The 24-year-old netted 11 and assisted a further 12 during an excellent campaign for Posh, and a season that ended in promotion to the second-tier.

Dembele has just a year left on his current contract, which has alerted the division to his availability.

Ivorian-born, Dembele progressed through the youth systems at Dundee United and Ayr United, before joining the Nike Football Academy south of the border.

From there, the in-demand forward joined Grimsby Town, scoring four times during the 2017/18 season.

Dembele then arrived at Peterborough in the summer of 2018 and has scored 21 goals in over 100 appearances for Darren Ferguson’s side.

With Bournemouth hoping to strike a deal for Dembele, we have highlighted three of the main qualities he would bring to the south coast…

Creativity

Dembele further proved how much of a creative spark he is during Peterborough’s promotion season last year. The 24-year-old provided 12 goals for his teammates – the fourth-best total in the division.

His ability to drive at opposing defences as play perfectly timed passes into a fellow striker or winger makes Dembele a very exciting player to watch and to have in the team.

He also formed a brilliant partnership with Jonson Clarke Harris, who often benefitted from Dembele’s creativity. The forward provided a similar service for Ivan Toney the season prior, grabbing eight assists that year.

Versatility

Dembele played 15 games as a striker, 13 as a left-winger, and 13 as number 10, displaying just how competent he is in whatever position he is required.

This would certainly bolster his chances of making Bournemouth’s first team next season as the season progresses, and it would be a huge boost for Scott Parker, should injuries occur during the season.

Dembele’s adaptability levels are brilliant when considering he still managed to directly contribute to 23 goals that Peterborough scored last time out.

Electric pace

Speed frightens defenders, and Dembele has it in abundance. When playing as a striker, he likes to operate on the shoulder of the last defender, in pursuit of getting in behind and causing problems.

When playing slightly deeper or on the wing, his speed when in possession allows him to drift past players with ease and into better positions.

His pace has caused continually caused problems in League One, and that is not expected to stop in the higher division, whoever his future may be.

