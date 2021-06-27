3 qualities that Middlesbrough man would bring if Sheffield Wednesday could strike deal

Lewis Wing will be hoping for a big season.

At 26 years of age the player is approaching the prime years of his career and so it’s essential that he has a good campaign.

Where he’ll be playing this term remains to be seen as the Middlesbrough man faces an uncertain future under Neil Warnock at the Riverside Stadium, with Yorkshire Live claiming that Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs interested in making a move for the player.

Hull City, Rotherham United and Peterborough United are also said to be keen on a move.

With Darren Moore’s side looking to bring him to League One, what qualities would Wing bring to Hillsborough if he was to make a move? We take a look.

Long-range shooting ability

If Sheffield Wednesday fans are looking to see a spectacular goal or two next term, Lewis Wing could be your man.

The 26-year-old has made scoring efforts from outside of the penalty area something of a trademark at the Riverside Stadium with many urging him to shoot any time that he gets the ball around the area.

He doesn’t score many, but when he does, you can be assured that it’ll be spectacular.

Progressive passing

Players often tend to play it safe when keeping possession in the middle of the park, but not Lewis Wing.

The midfielder always plays the game on the front foot and when given the ball in central areas it’s always his instinct to look forward, rather than backwards or sideways.

Sometimes this can lead to him giving the ball away but in the right team this could be a real asset.

Set piece delivery

Lewis Wing’s ability to make a clean connection with the ball makes him a real asset.

As a result he can be a real asset when taking corners or free-kicks – something that could be a real boost for Sheffield Wednesday next term.

Darren Moore’s side will be looking to score goals from every scenario in the game and so this could be a big thing for the Owls to consider.