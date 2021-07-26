3 qualities that Matt Grimes brings to Fulham should the club seal Swansea City agreement

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes is near to completing a move to Fulham, according to the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old, who progressed through the ranks at his hometown club Exeter City, joined The Swans in 2015 and has gone on to make 140 appearances since his debut in January of the same year.

Grimes embarked on three different loan spells during his Swansea City career and has also featured for England at youth level, representing both the u20s and U21s.

Grimes has been a consistent performer over the last few years for The Swans and his expected sale has reportedly played a big part in Steve Cooper’s decision to leave the club last week.

With Grimes seemingly closing in on a move to the recently relegated Championship club, we take a look at three qualities that the 26-year-old would bring to Marco Silva’s Fulham…

Leadership

Grimes has proved over the years that he is a reliable and organised operator in the middle of the park. He is an excellent communicator and is always seen instructing and guiding players around him.

Despite just turning 26, Grimes has been Swansea captain for two years, leading the club to the play-off positions in both seasons.

Swansea’s midfield dominance over the last couple of years has stemmed from Grimes’ organisational and communication skills, as well as the subsequent ability they possess in those positions.

Relentless pressing

The midfielder is also excellent without the ball at his feet, and whilst his grit and determination is also commendable, his energy and knowledge of when to press is excellent.

Under Cooper, Swansea tended to play with the ball at their feet. This is not just a reflection of the ability of their players in possession, it is also shows how hard they work off it.

Grimes is a player who will like to force mistakes and stop his opposite number from playing forwards – a brilliant attribute to have at Championship level

Vision

Grimes may operate from a deeper position, but he has the vision and creativity to start attacks and get his teammates in behind opposing defences.

The quality of his end-product is undoubted, but his ability to see things that nobody else can is equally impressive.

When playing with smart forwards Grimes particularly thrives. He understands exactly where to place the ball and the timing of his passes is typically perfect.

