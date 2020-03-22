3 qualities that Liverpool attacker would bring to Leeds United if summer deal is pursued

Leeds United could potentially consider a move for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster over the summer if they earn promotion to the Premier League, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

Brewster emerged as a target for Leeds during the January transfer window as they looked to strengthen their attacking ranks, according to Football Insider, but the Liverpool frontman was eventually loaned to Swansea City for the second half of the term.

The 19-year-old has made a positive impact at the Liberty Stadium since linking up with former England Under-17s boss Steve Cooper, with Brewster having netted four goals in his 11 appearances for the Swans as they target a Championship play-off spot.

It is now being reported that Leeds could rekindle their interest in Brewster if they seal promotion to the top flight this season, even though it is thought that the frontman was not one of the Elland Road side’s primary targets during the January window.

Here, we take a look at THREE key qualities that Brewster could bring to Leeds next term…

Tireless work rate

One of Brewster’s most notable qualities since arriving at the Liberty Stadium has been his work rate for Cooper’s side, with the teenager having been a real menace for opposition defences even when he has not been among the goals for his loan club.

This trait was evident from as early as his debut for Swansea against Welsh rivals Cardiff City, with Brewster showcasing his impressive hold-up play in addition to his ability to make threatening runs against a sturdy Bluebirds defence.

There can be no doubt that Brewster’s work ethic is one of the reasons why Leeds have reportedly earmarked him as a potential target, with this quality alone suggesting he is the mould player who could prove to be a good fit in Bielsa’s plans at Elland Road.

Proven goalscoring ability

Brewster’s lack of experience scoring goals at senior level may have been one of the reasons why Leeds did not press for a deal in January, but the frontman has now displayed his ability to find the net at Championship level during his loan spell in Wales.

The Liverpool product may have only found the net on four occasions for Cooper’s side but he has displayed how he can score various types of strikes including potent finishes, close-range tap ins and long-range efforts within these goals.

This means Leeds may feel more confident making a move for Brewster during the summer transfer window, with the 19-year-old having now categorically proven his goalscoring quality at a high footballing level.

Strong link-up play

This is another key part of Brewster’s game which may tempt Leeds into making a swoop for the Liverpool youngster, with Brewster’s performances for Swansea having also been typified by strong link-up play with his midfield team-mates to help launch attacks.

Brewster has been able to combine well with the likes of Conor Gallagher, Andre Ayew and Matt Grimes despite the fact he has not had much time to adapt to his new surroundings, and this trait will be well regarded by Bielsa given his focus on overall game play.

The fact Brewster has so much more to his game than just finding the net means he has every chance of being a success under Bielsa, and a full pre-season with the Leeds boss could see Brewster become a much-valued player in the Whites squad next term.