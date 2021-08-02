3 qualities that Josh Laurent would bring to Nottingham Forest if he arrives from Reading

Championship outfit Nottingham Forest have made at least one seven-figure bid for Reading midfielder Josh Laurent this summer, as per The Athletic’s Paul Taylor.

Laurent, 26, signed for the Royals on the expiration of his contract at League One side Shrewsbury Town last July and managed to make the step up to the Championship seamlessly during the 2020/21 campaign, making 45 second-tier appearances and recording six goal contributions in the process.

But after only signing a two-year contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on his arrival, he has less than 12 months left on his deal in Berkshire and Championship rivals Nottingham Forest have come in with an offer to try and lure him to the East Midlands.

Although Reading are currently operating under a transfer embargo and may need to sell a few more of their prized assets to remove these restrictions, even after the departure of Michael Olise to Crystal Palace, it’s currently unclear whether the Royals will accept any bid for their key man this summer with their squad already looking thin.

But ahead of this potential move, which could still happen, we take a look at three of the qualities the Reading midfielder would bring to the City Ground if his transfer goes through.

Defensive solidity

Along with midfielder partner Andy Rinomhota, Laurent relentlessly presses opposition attackers, helping the Royals to break down numerous attacks before they become dangerous.

If Rinomhota doesn’t get an opposing player, Laurent most certainly will and the pair have worked incredibly well together in the centre of the park to provide a defensive shield in front of the defence.

They did this most successfully when Reading conceded just one league goal in their opening seven league games last term, leading Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews to single the duo out as two vital cogs in the Royals’ machine prior to their away game at Coventry City.

Although their defensive record worsened as the season went on, Laurent helped to prevent the goals against tally from being more than 54 and will be a great asset in front of the likes of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna, who did already well last term to help Forest concede at a rate of less than a goal per game.

They’re looking at the possibility of conceding even less if the former Shrewsbury midfielder joins.

An ability to run with the ball

Although Laurent operates more defensively at times, Reading fans have already witnessed many of his galloping runs to bring the ball out of danger and into an attacking position.

There were many times last season when the Royals were pinned back in their own half before Laurent picked up the ball, beat several players out of nowhere and created potential opportunities – and this was vital at times to relieve pressure off the Royals’ defence.

These runs were no fluke, the 26-year-old is very comfortable on the ball and will continue to show that at the City Ground if he makes the move to Forest. He’s not only good defensively, he can also get forward, chip in with the occasional goal and retain the ball well when the Berkshire side are on the attack.

This has made him an indispensable asset for the Royals over the past 12 months.

Strength in the middle

When the 26-year-old arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, he really was the missing piece to the jigsaw puzzle for Reading.

The Royals had tried former Forest loanee Pele, John Swift and Charlie Adam alongside Andy Rinomhota in the previous seasons – but none of the trio possessed the strength in the middle that Laurent does and that made a difference right from the start of the last campaign.

You can always count on the midfielder to dominate in the middle of the park – and possesses the power to intimidate any Championship midfielder in a 1:1 situation.

This was vital at times when the Royals sorely needed to win the midfield battle to retain precious leads and push for late winners – and it’s something he would no doubt carry with him if he heads north.