3 qualities that Jaden Brown will bring to Sheffield Wednesday after signing

Sheffield Wednesday are coming off of the back of a turmoil season with a fresh buzz around Hillsborough, influenced by the quality of signings so far.

Former West Brom manager Darren Moore is in charge of the South Yorkshire club and has already bolstered his options ahead of the Owls’ season opener against Charlton Athletic, bringing Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo and Jaden Brown to the financially restrained outfit.

The newest of the bunch is Brown, who is a former Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town defender with experience in the Championship with the Terriers.

What will Brown bring to Hillsborough thought? We take a look at three things…

Defensive stability

With the Owls finishing rock bottom of the Championship last season and having a worrying amount of goals conceded with 61, a fresh look upon the defence is needed, and Brown is an ideal candidate to solidify Moore’s back-line.

Once a defender himself, Moore knows what to look out for in his back-line, and therefore will expect a level of high performance from Brown as well as being able to use his own expertise to command the youngster to implement his style of football, something that will get the team playing the way Moore dreams of.

Brown is also calm and composed for a defender, picking up just four yellow cards over the past two years and just the one red card, showing that for a 22-year-old, he can keep a steady head and not become a liability to his team mates.

A role to make his own

Whilst Moore adopted a five at the back system last season, it usually meant that either Matt Penney or Adam Reach would take up the role of the left wing-back position, but since the duo has departed Hillsborough it gives Brown a chance to make that position his own.

Brown never played in a five at the back formation at Huddersfield, but he was kept out of the side by Harry Toffolo, so he’ll know how frustrating it is to miss out on game time. With that being said, Brown will be determined to become a regular in the Sheffield Wednesday side, and with no real competition for that position as of right now, he’ll be hungry to keep it that way.

An attacking option

If Moore is to keep on with his entrusted five at the back formation, he’ll be certain to expect his wing-backs to offer an attacking option as well as a defensive one.

Brown has the pace and the strength to play as a left midfielder as well as a left-back, perhaps even using his new surroundings as an opportunity to rank up some assists and goals, something he has struggled with in the past.

We could be about to see Brown become a version of the 2016/17 Marcos Alonso.

