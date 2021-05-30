3 qualities that Bristol City transfer target would bring to Ashton Gate if deal is finalised

Bristol City are set for a very busy summer as Nigel Pearson looks to reshape his squad and Tom Lees has emerged as a target for the Robins.

The centre-back is going to be a free agent in a matter of weeks as he recently confirmed he would be leaving Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation to League One, and a move to Ashton Gate could be on the cards.

The 30-year-old had been a pretty reliable performer for the Owls over the years, but, like most of his teammates, he struggled this season as they dropped to the third tier.

However, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be able to improve Bristol City, and a change of club could be what he needs to get his career going again.

Here we look at THREE qualities the defender would add to Pearson’s group…

Experience

The obvious benefit is that they would be getting a player who won’t take any time to adapt or settle in the league.

Lees has spent the past decade in the Championship, so he knows exactly what to expect and he will be able to pass on his experience to others in the squad. That can be invaluable in the dressing room and on the pitch, particularly to younger players.

Strength

Anyone who has seen the former Leeds United man will play knows that he is a no-nonsense defender.

He may not be excellent on the ball, but Lees will compete physically with any striker and is dominant in the air. And, they are qualities that Bristol City need. Towards the end of the season you got the feeling they were a soft touch, so adding some steel and strength to the team has to be considered a good thing.

Leadership

Finally, Pearson would be getting a player who has real leadership qualities.

Lees was captain of a huge club in Sheffield Wednesday, so he is someone that clearly speaks his mind and helps other players both on and off the pitch.

Again, improving the mentality of the group has to be an aim for Pearson, so bringing in a leader will not do any harm.