3 qualities that Birmingham City target will add to Aitor Karanka’s squad

Aitor Karanka has enjoyed a solid start in charge of Birmingham City, with the team picking up four points from their opening two league games.

With several new recruits making a positive impact, fans have been impressed with the work that the Spaniard has done in the transfer market as well.

And, it appears that a ninth summer addition could be on the way, with reports revealing that Mikel San Jose is set for a medical later today ahead of signing on a free.

The 31-year-old has starred for Athletic Bilbao over the past decade, making nearly 400 appearances for the Basque Country side, and he has also won seven caps for Spain.

So, he would arrive with a great pedigree and here we look at THREE qualities he will add to the Blues squad…

Experience

Even though the Birmingham squad has plenty of players who know what the Championship is all about, San Jose would bring real high-level experience.

He has spent his career in La Liga, has featured in European competitions and has played for Spain. So, he’s seen a lot and that will be great for the dressing room at St. Andrew’s.

Versatility

The former Liverpool youngster has primarily played as a defensive midfielder but with Adam Clayton and Ivan Sunjic playing very well in the opening weeks, Karanka may use his new recruit at centre-back.

It’s a position that San Jose can play, which gives the new boss the option of a back three if he wanted to switch or to replace Harlee Dean. Either way, it’s extremely useful to have someone who can cover two positions.

Quality on the ball

As you would expect for someone who has played in the Spanish top-flight and for the national team, San Jose is very comfortable in possession.

That’s an area of the game Blues need to improve in and having San Jose in the XI could encourage a more stylish approach.