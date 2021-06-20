3 qualities that 30-y/o midfielder would bring to West Brom if they seal £3m transfer deal

West Brom will be aiming to win promotion back to the Premier League straight away next season, although there will be plenty of change at The Hawthorns in the coming months.

The immediate priority for all connected to the club will be to appoint a new boss, with Valerien Ismael the frontrunner to succeed Sam Allardyce permanently.

Then, it will be about new signings, with reports today claiming that Stoke City’s Sam Clucas is a target. The midfielder is set to be available for around £3m as he enters the final year of his contract, so a deal is on the cards.

Whilst some Baggies fans may not be too excited by this potential deal, here we look at THREE qualities Clucas would bring to the Albion squad…

Versatility

One pleasing aspect about Clucas is the fact that he could fill in a few positions.

If Ismael adopts the back three formation with wing-backs that he used at Barnsley, then Clucas could easily play as a wing-back. Of course, he is also capable in central midfield and if the next boss played a 4-4-2, the former Hull man could also fill in out wide.

Over the course of a gruelling season, this is a crucial quality.

Experience

Next, Albion would be getting a player who knows exactly what the Championship requires, including having a promotion win on his CV.

So, Clucas wouldn’t need to take time to adapt to the league, and he would be capable of making an instant impact.

Again, given the demands of the Championship, having a player who you know can stand up to the league is a real positive as it reduces the risk of the deal.

Balance to the team

Finally, you would imagine that Clucas would be signed to play in central midfield, and on the left side of a two or a three.

As a left-footer, Albion would be getting someone who brings balance to the team and with midfield a major problem right now following three loanees returning, this would provide much needed depth in a key area.