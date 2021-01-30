3 qualities striker will bring to Birmingham City as medical scheduled

Birmingham City are set for a busy end to the transfer window, and it appears that striker Sam Cosgrove will be making the move to St. Andrew’s.

It has been widely reported that Blues have agreed a fee with Aberdeen for the target man, who is now in the West Midlands as he prepares for a medical today before the transfer is formally announced.

Even though the 24-year-old has played in England earlier in his career, he has really made his name north of the border, so some fans may not know what to expect from the potential new recruit.

So, here we outline THREE qualities Cosgrove will add to Aitor Karanka’s side…

Goals

Firstly, and most importantly, Birmingham will be getting a striker who knows where the back of the net is.

Whilst a modest return of three in 14 league games this season isn’t too impressive, Cosgrove has shone in the two years prior to that.

He hit 17 in his first full season in Scotland, and followed that up with 11 in 25 in the previous campaign before it was cut short. Strong in the air, and boasting a decent strike, Cosgrove can score different types of goals.

Birmingham City quiz: Can you name the club’s top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

1 of 13 Who was Blues' top scorer in the 2007/08 season when they were relegated from the Premier League? Olivier Kapo Mikael Forssell Seb Larsson Olivier Kapo

Physicality

Even though all strikers are judged on goals, Cosgrove’s game is not just about finishing off moves.

In fact, one of his biggest strengths is his physicality. The 24-year-old has a real presence up top, capable of holding defenders off, linking play and bringing others into the game.

He will relish the physical battle that comes in the Championship, and opposition centre-backs will certainly know they’ve been in a game against the former Carlisle man.

Potential to improve

There’s no denying that Karanka needs someone to make an instant impact.

Blues are in a relegation battle right now, and Cosgrove will be tasked with helping the team up the table quickly.

However, at 24, he is a player who has his best years in front of him. Under the guidance of the Spaniard, who generally likes working with big strikers, he could take his game to another level and it turn out to be a shrewd signing for Birmingham.